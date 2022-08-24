Boomers rally to beat Washington

The Schaumburg Boomers rallied from down 4-0 to upend the Washington Wild Things by a 6-5 score in the middle game of the series on Wednesday night at Wintrust Field.

Washington scored three unearned runs in the first and added another in the third. Rob Whalen had retired the first 10 Schaumburg hitters before a single from Braxton Davidson extended his on-base streak to 43 games in the bottom of the fourth. Mike Hart followed with a single and Chase Dawson put the Boomers on the board with an RBI double. Hart tripled with the bases loaded in the fifth to tie the game before a homer from Cam Balego in the sixth.

The eighth inning heroics started when Hart was hit by a pitch and Dawson followed with a single. Following a fielder's choice Clint Hardy tied the game with a sacrifice fly. Wyatt Stapp floated a single to left to score Dawson with the winning run.

Jumpei Akanuma worked six innings and allowed just two earned runs with a walk and four strikeouts. Kristian Scott tossed the seventh, Tanner Shears worked the eighth and Darrell Thompson worked a perfect ninth to tally his 13th save. Shears earned his first professional win, striking out the side in the eighth. Hart, Dawson and Stapp all posted two hits. Hart drove home three in the win.