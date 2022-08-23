Oak Park's Donovan holding onto lead at IPGA Championship

Oak Park's Kyle Donovan remained at the top of the leaderboard in the Illinois PGA Championship at Makray Memorial in Barrington on Tuesday.

Playing in the championship for the first time, Donovan was tied with Butler National's Jeff Kellen after Monday's first round and now has sole possession of the lead at 5-under-par 137.

Donovan shot a 69 on Tuesday while Kellen settled for a 71. Kellen is in a tie for second with Curtis Malm, a former Illinois Open champion and the director of golf at White Eagle in Naperville, and legendary Mike Small, the men's coach at the University of Illinois.

Small, 56, has won the tournament 13 times, the first in 2001 and the last in 2020. At one stretch -- 2003-10 -- Small had won eight straight times.

Brian Carroll, of The Hawk Country Club in St. Charles, is the only other player under par through two rounds. He's at 2-under 140 after a 71 on Tuesday.

The field was cut after Tuesday's round.

Defending champion Andy Mickelson, of Mistwood in Romeoville, and IPGA Senior champion Roy Biancalana are at even par 142 and tied for sixth entering Wednesday's final round of the tournament.