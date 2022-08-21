Coaches, teammates share memories of former St. Charles North baseball star

St. Charles North's Kevin White pitches against the Wheaton North during the Class 4A Regional baseball final in 2021. White, who graduated from North that year, was killed last week in a car crash in St. Charles. Mark Black for Shaw Local, 2021

A silver cross laid gently on the dugout bench closest to home plate as St. Charles North varsity baseball coaches Todd Genke, Justin Moriarty and Brett Wikierak visited the varsity field for a quiet moment of remembrance for Kevin White. White, a 19-year-old 2021 St. Charles North graduate and three-year varsity infielder and pitcher, died after a car crash Tuesday afternoon in St. Charles.

"I have no idea how it got there; it wasn't ours," Genke said of the cross honoring White. "No idea where it came from, but we all agreed that was a sign of Kevin."

A photo of the 2019 Class 4A state runner-up team still is posted in the dugout. Genke had his back to the photo and Moriarty pointed out another moment that made Kevin, well, Kevin.

"'Doesn't that exemplify Kevin White right there? Look at the photo,'" Genke said. "I turn and look and he's the only one not looking at the camera because he's still (upset) that we lost that game. Everyone else is kind of faking a smile. You could tell: He was still (upset). If that wasn't Kevin White to a 'T', I don't know what is."

Plans are still being developed to honor White -- their 'glue guy' -- at the varsity field, but his customary No. 20 is officially retired in his honor.

"That was his place of dreams," Genke said. "That field was where he shined (and) where he had his happiest moments. We are just so blessed as a coaching staff -- and I'm so blessed -- to just have had the opportunity to share those experiences with Kevin."

Several former high school baseball teammates of White's shared their favorite memories and stories.

"Kevin was a character to say the least," 2021 graduate and current University of Notre Dame sophomore pitcher Zach Kempe said. "You never knew what was coming from Kevin. He would always bring light to any situation and he knew how to make any person laugh. His personality was contagious and it rubbed off on everyone."

On the diamond, though, White would always battle no matter the situation, he added.

"He came out to the field and gave it everything he had day in and day out," Kempe said. "It just seemed that Kevin loved being out there and competing with his brothers. At St. Charles North, the baseball team was a large family and Kevin was a major part of it and he left his legacy that will live on forever."

John Lambert, a 2020 graduate and left-handed pitcher at Southwestern Illinois College, first met White during their junior season in 2018.

"The first thing I had noticed ... how humble and supportive he was for having such a high level of talent," Lambert said. "He embodied this lovable personality that allowed him to make friends with anyone."

"His presence meant so much to our team and more specifically among the friend group we shared, as each passing moment spent with him was more than a blessing," he added.

To Nick DeMarco, also a Notre Dame sophomore, White's walk-off hits and diving plays "are not what defines who he was."

"He was a hell of a player, but an even better teammate," DeMarco said. "He was the definition of the ultimate clubhouse guy and it was a pleasure to call him my friend and brother."

"Kev was the guy that never said no to getting extra work in," DeMarco continued "It was always 'yes sir, no sir' with respect that he meant. I can't remember a time he didn't have a smile on his face or was making someone else laugh. I'm certain that wherever his life would have taken him he would have been successful and continued to make people smile and change lives for the better."

Recalling the team's 2019 run to the state championship game, 2020 North graduate Kyler Brown said "we could not have done it without (White)."

"Death is life's greatest teacher," Brown added "Everyone who is reading this; life can get swept beneath you at any moment. Laugh, smile, and love everyday like it could be you're last. I know that's what Kevin would want from us."