Nationals ban fans after exchange with Cubs' Contreras

The Washington Nationals have banned two fans from attending a game at their stadium for five years after a dust-up with the Cubs' Willson Contreras, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Contreras was seen talking to someone in the stands during Tuesday night's Cubs' victory in Washington. The catcher declined to elaborate on what was said.

"What he said, he got under my skin even though he was a Latino guy," Contreras said after the game. "We're speaking the same language so I know what he means."

The argument happened as Contreras returned to the bench after a sacrifice fly. One fan was escorted out by Nationals Park security.

• The Associated Press contributed to this report.