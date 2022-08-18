Dogs topple Cougars, take series

The Chicago Dogs exploded for 19 runs on 17 hits and hit 4 home runs as they beat the Cougars 19-7 in Thursday's series finale at Northwestern Medicine Field.

The Dogs (48-35) immediately jumped on Cougars'(44-40) starter Jose Fuentes (5-4). Chicago scored seven runs in the top of the first inning as 11 men came to the plate. Michael Crouse drove in the first run with an RBI single before Grant Kay knocked in two runs with a double. Harrison Smith punctuated the scoring with a grand slam over the left-center field fence to make it 7-0.

Kane County cut into the Dogs' lead in the bottom of the third against Jordan Kipper (8-5). After three straight singles loaded the bases, Sherman Johnson hit a two-run single to put the Cougars on the board. Cornelius Randolph then roped a triple into the right field corner to make it 7-3. The Cougars added one more on an RBI single by Jimmy Kerrigan to make it 7-4.

After the Cougars cut into the lead, the Dogs struck right back in the top of the fourth. Ryan Lidge hit an RBI single to make it 8-4, before Michael Crouse blasted a three-run homer to make it an 11-4 ballgame.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Cougars posted another run on a solo home run by Jimmy Kerrigan to make it 11-5. Kerrigan's blast tied him for the league-lead with 26 home runs.

The Dogs went on to add another run in the seventh on a double by Smith. In the eighth inning, Chicago continued to pour on with six more runs. Smith belted another homer, this time a three-run shot that made it 18-5. Smith finished the night 3-for-5 with two home runs and eight RBI.

In the bottom of the eighth Dylan Busby smacked a two-run homer that made it 18-7. However, the Dogs added one more on a solo shot by Anfernee Grier for a 19-7 final.