Davidson extends streak in Boomers' loss

Braxton Davidson extended his league best one-base streak to 38 games, but the Schaumburg Boomers were swept by the Lake Erie Crushers after dropping an 8-3 decision on Thursday night.

The Boomers left four on base in the first two innings but struck first in the third, opening the scoring for the 46th time this year. Chase Dawson reached base on an error and scored an unearned run on a throwing error later in the frame. Lake Erie instantly responded, taking the lead on a two-run homer from Bryan De La Rosa, the first two of seven runs in the bottom of the third. Brett Milazzo plated a run in the fourth and Mike Hart homered in the seventh, his 13th of the year. Trailing 8-3 in the eighth, the Boomers loaded the bases but could not come through as the team left 11 on base in the defeat.

Davidson extended his streak with a walk in the fifth. Clint Hardy reached base three times with a single and two walks. Wyatt Stapp also posted a single and two walks in his first professional start. All nine members of the lineup reached base. Jumpei Akanuma suffered the loss. Tanner Shears tossed 3.2 scoreless, retiring nine straight at one point. Kristian Scott and Darrell Thompson both worked an inning in the defeat.