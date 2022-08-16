Sky players named to AP's all-WNBA teams

Three Chicago Sky players were named Tuesday to the Associated Press's all-WNBA teams.

Forward Candace Parker was picked for the All-WNBA First Team, guard Courtney Vandersloot for the Second Team, and guard Rebekash Gardner for the All-Rookie Team.

For Parker, the Naperville Central legend, it's her third selection to the team after appearances in 2017 and 2020. On June 29, she became the first player in WNBA player to pass 6,000 career points, 3,000 career rebounds and 1,500 career assists.