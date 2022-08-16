Fifth inning costs Boomers in series opener

Daily Herald news services

The Schaumburg Boomers led early but the Lake Erie Crushers scored 4 runs in the bottom of the fifth and held on to win the opener of a midweek series 7-5 on Tuesday night in Ohio.

Clint Hardy came to the plate with 2 outs and the bases loaded in the top of the first and delivered a sharp 2-run single to left on the first pitch to hand Schaumburg the lead. Kemuel Thomas-Rivera homered in the second to cut into the deficit. Alec Craig came through with 2 outs in the fourth with a single to score Brett Milazzo, who doubled earlier in the frame.

The Crushers scored 4 runs in the fifth to lead 5-3. William Salas doubled with 2 outs in the sixth to score Milazzo but Lake Erie came back with 2 runs in the seventh to gain some separation. Mike Hart homered with 2 outs in the ninth to account for the final, his 12th homer of the year in 33 games with the team.

The Boomers outhit Lake Erie as Craig, Hart and Hardy all notched multiple hits. Braxton Davidson walked twice to extend his on-base streak to 36 games, believed to be tied for the longest streak in the league this year. Shumpei Yoshikawa put together a quality start but suffered the loss, allowing just 3 earned runs in 6 innings. Yoshikawa struck out two to become the fourth pitcher in team history to strike out 100 batters in a season. Luis Rivera tossed the final two innings.