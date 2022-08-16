 

Cougars shut out Dogs in Kane County

 
Westin Muir pitched seven shutout innings to lead the Cougars to a 2-0 shutout victory over the Chicago Dogs on Tuesday night at Northwestern Medicine Field.

In his fifth straight win, Muir (5-0) recorded the best start of his young career. The recent UW-Whitewater graduate pitched seven scoreless innings and allowed just 4 hits while posting 6 strikeouts against 2 walks. It was Muir's longest start of the season and second career quality start.

 

The Cougars (44-38) took the lead in the bottom of the second against Dogs (46-35) starter Jeff Kinley (5-3). Dylan Busby led off the frame with a single to get things started. Two batters later, Sherman Johnson blasted a 2-run homer onto the patio in right field that made it 2-0. It was Johnson's 10th home run of the season.

After Muir departed, the Cougars bullpen completed the shutout. In the eighth, Mike Morin allowed a walk and a hit, but stranded runners at second and third to preserve the shutout. Following Morin, Tapani pitched a 1-2-3 top of the ninth inning to earn his third save of the season. The Cougars now sit just 2½ games behind the Dogs in the American Association East Division.

