Boomers win in last game of homestand, set attendance record

The Schaumburg Boomers completed a 5-1 homestand Wednesday by rallying to a 4-2 win over the Joliet Slammers as the franchise set a single-season record for attendance with 10 home dates remaining.

Joliet built a 2-0 lead in the contest by scoring single runs in the third and fourth on two-out singles from Matt Burch and Lane Baremore respectively. The comeback starting in the bottom of the fifth. Clint Hardy doubled off the wall in center to score Brett Milazzo with one away. Blake Berry opened the bottom of the sixth with a double against Joliet starter Cole Cook and Braxton Davidson put the Boomers ahead with one swing, his 14th homer of the year, a two-run blast off the light tower in right-center, his first since July 16. Chase Dawson added insurance with a sacrifice fly to score Nick Oddo in the seventh.

Shumpei Yoshikawa worked five innings in a no-decision, striking out five. Kristian Scott earned the win in relief leaving key potential insurance runs on base in the sixth. Berry also threw out a runner at the plate in the frame. Tanner Shears logged .2 innings in the seventh with Aaron Glickstein posting the final out. Thomas Nicoll worked the eighth and Darrell Thompson spun the ninth to reach double-digit saves with his 10th of the year. The pitching staff recorded 11 strikeouts and fanned 72 over the course of the homestand. The pitching staff leads the league in strikeouts and owns 82 over the last seven affairs.

Schaumburg finished with 10 hits at the plate, three of which came from Hardy, who is hitting .374 over the last 25 games. Berry and Davidson both finished with two hits. Davidson has reached base in 31 consecutive games and owns a 10-game hitting streak. Berry has reached base in the last 13 games and in 15 of his 16 games with the team. The Boomers are seven games over the .500 mark for the first time this season. The offense finished with 68 hits during the homestand.

The organization, which has been named as the Frontier League's Organization of the Year four times, has drawn 174,545 fans in 42 home dates, an average of over 4,100 fans per game. During the 2022 season crowds have exceeded 6,000 fans eight times while surpassing 5,000 13 times and 4,000 22 times. The number surpassed the previous record of 172,996 set in 2016 over 48 games. The Boomers are celebrating their 10th season in 2022.