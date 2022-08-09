Boomers fan 15 in season's first shutout

The Schaumburg Boomers recorded 15 strikeouts in posting their first shutout of the season, grabbing a 6-0 win over the Joliet Slammers on Tuesday night at Wintrust Field.

Kobey Schlotman matched the team's single game record for strikeouts by fanning 12 in 7.1 shutout innings. Schlotman allowed just four baserunners and only two reached second base in earning the win in just his second professional start. Schlotman, who improved to 2-1, struck out batters in six innings, more than one in five, and fanned the side in the fifth. The Boomers gave Schlotman all the support he would need in the bottom of the fifth when Chase Dawson recorded his 22nd triple of the year, expanding his Frontier League record and scoring Nick Oddo and Clint Hardy.

The lead swelled to 6-0 behind four runs in the seventh. Mike Hart singled home two runs and an error enabled a third to score. Hart then stole third and scored on a throwing error as the lead reached 6-0. Jake Joyce finished the game by working the final 1.2 innings, striking out three more. The Boomers held Joliet to just two hits and have limited the Slammers to only four in the series.

Both games in the series have been shutouts. Hardy and Hart both finished with two hits as the Boomers totaled nine. Oddo and Hardy both scored twice. The Boomers finished with nine hits and own 50 in the last four games.