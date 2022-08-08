The Cubs' bear with a bat logo returns for "Field of Dreams" game

MLB released the old-time uniforms the Cubs and Reds will wear during Thursday's second "Field of Dreams" game in Dyersville, Iowa.

The Cubs will utilize the old logo of a bear holding a bat on the chest of the cream-colored jerseys, as well as on the navy blue caps.

"I thought they're cool," Cubs manager David Ross said. "I like the navy hats, the throwback bear. One of my favorite logos we have."

The Reds will wear white pinstriped jerseys and hats with a red 'C' on both. Cincinnati won the 1919 World Series, beating the infamous "Black Sox" squad that walked out of the cornfield in the movie "Field of Dreams."

"Most of the guys have seen the movie can relate back to watching that," Ross said. "I've seen it multiple times and re-watched it again just for the upcoming event.

"My daughter checked out about halfway through. But the other two stayed up and my son really liked it."