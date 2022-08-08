Boomers nipped in pitchers' duel

The Schaumburg Boomers allowed just 2 hits but left 10 men on base Monday in dropping a 1-0 decision in the opener of a three-game series with the Joliet Slammers at Wintrust Field.

Miguel Reyes made the start on short notice and allowed just an unearned run. The lone run of the game scored on an RBI single from Carson Maxwell in the top of the second.

Reyes, who was making his pro debut after starting on Thursday in the Northwoods League, allowed just the 1 hit while walking two and striking out two. The Boomers finished with 10 hits in the contest, a third consecutive contest with double-digit hits. Schaumburg stranded 10 and finished 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position, leaving six runners in scoring position.

Tanner Shears matched a career best with 3.1 innings of relief, walking one and striking out five. Kristian Scott left runners at second and third in the eighth with a pair of strikeouts and Darrell Thompson worked a scoreless ninth with a pair of strikeouts as the pitching staff fanned 11. Chase Dawson and Blake Berry posted two hits apiece for the Boomers. Braxton Davidson extended his on-base streak to 29 and hitting streak to eight with a fifth-inning single. Berry has now reached in 11 straight.