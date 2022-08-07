New Cubs pitchers have mixed results in minors

Cubs pitcher Drew Smyly throws against the Giants on July 30, 2022, in San Francisco. With a 3-week-old son, Smyly said he was happy not to be traded. Associated Press

Hayden Wesneski will have better days with the Cubs.

The right-hander, acquired from the Yankees for reliever Scott Effross last week, gave up 8 runs in less than 2 innings during his debut with the Iowa Cubs on Sunday.

Wesneski allowed 4 hits and a walk in the first inning, then a grand slam in the second against the Toledo Mud Hens in Des Moines. Previously this season, he posted a 3.51 ERA in 19 starts for the Yankees' Triple A outlet in Scranton-Wilkes Barre.

Ben Brown fared better on Saturday night. Making his Cubs and Double A debut, the 6-foot-6 right-hander gave up 1 run with 9 strikeouts in 5 innings for the Tennessee Smokies. Brown came from Philadelphia in the David Roberton trade.

In other minor-league notes, the Cubs named Tennessee OF Alexander Canario and Myrtle Beach LHP Luke Little the organization's player and pitcher of the month.

Smyly settled in:

After his best outing of the season Saturday, pitcher Drew Smyly, with his young son Landon on his lap, talked about how happy he was not to be traded from the Cubs.

"I'm glad it's over," Smyly said. "I'm very happy just to be here and stay here to help the younger guys and watch our guys grow and gain experience. Playing here is so fun, walking out on this field every home game, it really is like no other."

Smyly won a championship with Atlanta last season and also pitched in the 2012 World Series with Detroit, so he does appreciate the chance to join a playoff contender.

"As a player you look forward to that," he said. "My wife and I had our third kid like three weeks ago, so it would have been chaos if I did get traded. We're very happy here in Chicago, so we're excited just to stay put and finish the season here."

Dodgers dug in:

Drew Smyly had an interesting take on his July 10 start in Los Angeles, his first after coming off the injured list, when he lasted just 2 innings and allowed 4 runs.

"That's the hardest team in the big leagues to face," he said. "The Dodgers are one of those teams where you feel like they know what you're throwing every pitch. It's really hard to keep them off-balance. They have an extremely good approach.

"It's a tough lineup to face and it was the first time me and (catcher) P.J. (Higgins) worked together, so I kind of just throw that one out the window. I was rusty and tough matchup."

