Smyly gets first win at Wrigley as Cubs beat Marlins 4-0

Miami Marlins' Peyton Burdick, right, breaks up the double play after Chicago Cubs' Christopher Morel forced Burdick out at second during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Chicago. Associated Press

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Drew Smyly winds up during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Chicago. Associated Press

Chicago Cubs' Nico Hoerner watches his third hit of the day, a single off Miami Marlins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez during the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Chicago. Associated Press

Chicago Cubs' Christopher Morel, left, scores off Willson Contreras' single off Miami Marlins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez during the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Chicago. Associated Press

Chicago Cubs catcher P.J. Higgins and relief pitcher Mark Leiter Jr. celebrate the team's 4-0 shutout of the Miami Marlins after a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Chicago. Associated Press

The Cubs won their second straight game over the Miami Marlins 4-0 on Saturday as Drew Smyly and Mark Leiter Jr. combined to toss a 5-hit shutout. Smyly hit season-highs by going 6 2/3 innings and throwing 106 pitches.

"(Manager David Ross) tried to take me out after the sixth and I told him, 'No, I can keep going,'" Smyly said after recording his first victory at Wrigley Field. "I felt really good and felt like I was getting stronger as the game went on. Fastball was probably better today than it's been."

The Cubs' offense chipped away against Marlins starter Pablo Lopez on Saturday. Nico Hoerner and Willson Contreras had RBI singles in the fourth and fifth innings, then P.J. Higgins homered onto Waveland Avenue in the sixth.

Christopher Morel singled to snap an 0-for-25 stretch, then was replaced at second base by Nick Madrigal. The Cubs said Morel experienced right hamstring tightness, but Ross doesn't think it's anything serious.

Momentum seemed to turn in the third inning when Seiya Suzuki threw out Miami's Miguel Rojas at the plate trying to score from second on a single. Rojas was ruled safe, then the call was overturned by replay review.

"I thought it was a phenomenal tag by Higgy," Ross said. "Just like you're taught, on that short hop and getting that glove back to the corner of the plate. That's how you're taught and he did it textbook."