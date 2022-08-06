 

Smyly gets first win at Wrigley as Cubs beat Marlins 4-0

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • Chicago Cubs catcher P.J. Higgins and relief pitcher Mark Leiter Jr. celebrate the team's 4-0 shutout of the Miami Marlins after a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Chicago.

    Chicago Cubs catcher P.J. Higgins and relief pitcher Mark Leiter Jr. celebrate the team's 4-0 shutout of the Miami Marlins after a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Chicago. Associated Press

  • Chicago Cubs' Christopher Morel, left, scores off Willson Contreras' single off Miami Marlins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez during the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Chicago.

    Chicago Cubs' Christopher Morel, left, scores off Willson Contreras' single off Miami Marlins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez during the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Chicago. Associated Press

  • Chicago Cubs' Nico Hoerner watches his third hit of the day, a single off Miami Marlins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez during the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Chicago.

    Chicago Cubs' Nico Hoerner watches his third hit of the day, a single off Miami Marlins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez during the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Chicago. Associated Press

  • Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Drew Smyly winds up during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Chicago.

    Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Drew Smyly winds up during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Chicago. Associated Press

  • Miami Marlins' Peyton Burdick, right, breaks up the double play after Chicago Cubs' Christopher Morel forced Burdick out at second during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Chicago.

    Miami Marlins' Peyton Burdick, right, breaks up the double play after Chicago Cubs' Christopher Morel forced Burdick out at second during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Chicago. Associated Press

 
Mike McGraw
 
 
Updated 8/6/2022 6:03 PM

The Cubs won their second straight game over the Miami Marlins 4-0 on Saturday as Drew Smyly and Mark Leiter Jr. combined to toss a 5-hit shutout. Smyly hit season-highs by going 6 2/3 innings and throwing 106 pitches.

"(Manager David Ross) tried to take me out after the sixth and I told him, 'No, I can keep going,'" Smyly said after recording his first victory at Wrigley Field. "I felt really good and felt like I was getting stronger as the game went on. Fastball was probably better today than it's been."

 

The Cubs' offense chipped away against Marlins starter Pablo Lopez on Saturday. Nico Hoerner and Willson Contreras had RBI singles in the fourth and fifth innings, then P.J. Higgins homered onto Waveland Avenue in the sixth.

Christopher Morel singled to snap an 0-for-25 stretch, then was replaced at second base by Nick Madrigal. The Cubs said Morel experienced right hamstring tightness, but Ross doesn't think it's anything serious.

Momentum seemed to turn in the third inning when Seiya Suzuki threw out Miami's Miguel Rojas at the plate trying to score from second on a single. Rojas was ruled safe, then the call was overturned by replay review.

"I thought it was a phenomenal tag by Higgy," Ross said. "Just like you're taught, on that short hop and getting that glove back to the corner of the plate. That's how you're taught and he did it textbook."

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Faced with too many infielders, Cubs release Simmons
Related Article
Faced with too many infielders, Cubs release Simmons
 
Ross lays out Cubs' plan for final two months
Related Article
Ross lays out Cubs' plan for final two months
 
Ross stays open to Hendricks, Heyward return this season
Related Article
Ross stays open to Hendricks, Heyward return this season
 
Welcome back Willy: Contreras home run ends Cubs slide
Related Article
Welcome back Willy: Contreras home run ends Cubs slide
 
Stroman keeps rolling, but Cubs flub finish in St. Louis
Related Article
Stroman keeps rolling, but Cubs flub finish in St. Louis
 
Cubs, Cards to visit London in 2023
Related Article
Cubs, Cards to visit London in 2023
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 