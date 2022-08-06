Cougars shutout Monarchs 3-0

The Kane County pitching staff combined to post a 5-hit shutout as the Cougars earned a 3-0 victory over the Kansas City Monarchs on Saturday night at Northwestern Medicine Field.

Koby Bishop took the hill as the starter for Kane County (38-36) and worked 4.1 scoreless frames, while allowing just three Monarchs (46-27) hits. It was Bishop's longest start of the season, as the southpaw managed to keep the American Association's leading offense off the scoreboard.

After three scoreless innings, the Cougar bats broke out in the bottom of the fourth inning against Kansas City starter Brock Gilliam (5-2). Alexis Pantoja led off the frame with a single before Cornelius Randolph walked to put runners at first and second. Jimmy Kerrigan then smacked a double to deep center field, scoring Pantoja to make it 1-0. Later in the inning, Galli Cribbs Jr. drew a bases loaded walk that pushed the lead to two runs. BJ Lopez capped the scoring with an RBI infield single to give the Cougars a 3-0 edge.

In relief of Bishop, Jack Anderson (3-2) entered a bases-loaded, one out situation in the top of the fifth inning. Anderson went on to strike out Jacob Robson and Darnell Sweeney to get out the jam. Anderson then pitched a 1-2-3 top of the sixth inning for 1.2 perfect innings of work. Following Anderson's departure, right-handers Mike Morin and CJ Carter each pitched scoreless innings.

In his third straight night of work, Ryan Richardson earned his sixth save of the season. The right-hander allowed just one hit in the ninth inning as he earned the save for the second consecutive game.