Boomers blowout Windy City 17-8

The Schaumburg Boomers scored multiple runs in five different innings to swing to a 17-8 victory over the Windy City ThunderBolts in the middle game of a weekend series at Wintrust Field.

The offense started in the bottom of the first when Clint Hardy led off the game with a triple and scored on a Blake Berry groundout. William Salas singled home two in the inning and Cris Ruiz added an RBI fielder's choice as the Boomers led 4-0. Four more runs scored in the second as Mike Hart doubled home a run and Chase Dawson collected his 20th triple of the year. Salas and Alec Craig also drove home runs. Windy City pulled within 8-5 in the top of the third before the Boomers plated two more runs in the bottom of the inning and added three in the sixth and four in the seventh.

Eight players drove home runs with seven notching hits in the victory as the Boomers finished with 19 hits in the win. Braxton Davidson scored four times, drawing three walks to extend his on-base streak to 27. Dawson also scored four times while posting four hits. Aaron Glickstein worked five innings to earn his fifth win of the year while Jake Joyce tossed the final three to tally his fourth save. All nine members of the lineup reached base and the Boomers tallied seven extra-base hits. Salas and Craig both finished with three hits.