Bears training camp: Offense, defense grades for Aug. 6

Fans arrive for the Chicago Bears practice at the NFL football team's practice facility, Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Lake Forest, Ill. Associated Press

Training camp is back in full force and the NFL season is right around the corner. Each day during Bears training camp, we will grade the Bears' offensive and defensive performances.

Offense: C+

The first-team offense was a shell of itself Saturday with numerous players out. Receivers Byron Pringle and Velus Jones Jr. did not practice. N'Keal Harry injured his ankle on the first rep of team drills.

Tackle Riley Reiff and guard Cody Whitehair practiced but did not participate in team drills. The offensive line featured Shon Coleman at left tackle, Ja'Tyre Carter at left guard, Sam Mustipher at center, Michael Schofield at right guard and Larry Borom at right tackle.

All that said, it was hard to get a true read on things. The run game continues to look good. The passing game isn't airing it out a whole lot.

Offensive star of the day: WR Tajae Sharpe

Sharpe made two nice catches with the first-team offense to get into field goal range during an end-of-half scenario.

Defense: B-

As with the receivers, the secondary is mixing and matching. Cornerbacks Kyler Gordon, Duke Shelley and Kindle Vildor remain out. Lamar Jackson, Tavon Young and Greg Stroman Jr. are among the cornerbacks seeing more action because of it.

Pass rusher Robert Quinn didn't participate in team drills. Even so, the pass rush looked good, especially against Coleman and Carter on the left side of the offensive line.

Defensive star of the day: Eddie Jackson

Jackson's leadership stands out, especially with so many new faces seeing time with the first-team defense in the secondary. Jackson has been putting himself in good position to make plays.