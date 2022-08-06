Bears training camp notes: Quinn returns to practice

Veteran pass rusher Robert Quinn returned to Bears practice after missing one day. Quinn had an excused absence on Friday, according to head coach Matt Eberflus.

Receiver Byron Pringle (quad) will be out for a while. Eberflus provided no timeline. Receiver Velus Jones Jr. and cornerback Kyler Gordon are day-to-day with undisclosed injuries.

Cornerbacks Kindle Vildor and Duke Shelley sat out practice Saturday, as did tight end James O'Shaughnessy and defensive tackle Angelo Blackson. Center Lucas Patrick (hand) and cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. (hamstring) remain out.

Receiver N'Keal Harry suffered an apparent ankle injury Saturday. A teammate rolled up on his leg while he was making a block during 11-on-11. Tackle Braxton Jones also left practice briefly, but did return. Eberflus didn't have any update on Harry, but he did say Braxton Jones should be "fine."

Transactions

The Bears waived linebacker Christian Albright and signed free agent linebacker DeMarquis Gates on Saturday morning. Gates was a USFL star in the spring as a member of the Birmingham Stallions. He won the USFL championship and was an All-USFL selection.

The 26-year-old linebacker went undrafted out of Ole Miss in 2018 and had brief stints with Cleveland, Washington and Minnesota, but never made it through training camp. He has since played in the XFL, the CFL and the USFL.