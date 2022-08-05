Ross stays open to Hendricks, Heyward return this season

Jason Heyward has been sidelined since June 24 with right knee inflammation, and it's a wait-and-see approach regarding a possible return to the field this season. Associated Press

Cubs starter pitcher Kyle Hendricks last pitched July 5 and has been out since with a shoulder strain. Associated Press

With nothing at stake for the Cubs the rest of the way, there doesn't appear to be much need for pitcher Kyle Hendricks or outfielder Jason Heyward to return from injuries. But manager David Ross didn't want to rule it out.

"I hope (they're not done for the season), to be honest with you," Ross said before Friday's game against Miami. "I know these guys work really hard and they pride themselves on being out there with the guys.

"When you see guys working and getting treatment every day and trying to stay as strong as possible, that stuff doesn't enter my mind because they're working toward a goal. But the body's going to let them do what the body's going to let them do."

Hendricks, out with a right shoulder strain, last pitched July 5. He expressed confidence last week he'll be able to get healthy and pitch again this season.

Heyward has been out since June 24 with right knee inflammation. Last year, he was one of several Cubs who talked about being unvaccinated and the team has a trip to Toronto on the schedule in late August. Heyward has one more year left on his contract.

Ross said he thinks both Hendricks and Heyward are "pretty far away" from a return.

@McGrawDHSports