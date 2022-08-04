 

Cubs, Cards to visit London in 2023

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox line up for the national anthem June 30, 2019, in London. Major League Baseball is jumping across the pond again, with the Cubs set to play the St. Louis Cardinals in a two-game series next year at London Stadium.

    The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox line up for the national anthem June 30, 2019, in London. Major League Baseball is jumping across the pond again, with the Cubs set to play the St. Louis Cardinals in a two-game series next year at London Stadium. AP File Photo

 
Mike McGraw
 
 
Updated 8/4/2022 10:13 PM

Kris Bryant famously complained that St. Louis is boring a few years ago. Maybe this trip will be more exciting for everyone.

The Cubs and Cardinals will play a two-game series in London on June 24-25, 2023, at the baseball-configured London Stadium.

 

This is basically a reschedule from 2020, when the Cubs and Cards were scheduled to make this trip, but it was canceled due to the pandemic. The Yankees and Red Sox played MLB's first regular-season games in Europe in 2019.

"I'm excited, really excited to be able to go over there," Cubs manager David Ross said Thursday. "To be able to go over there, I think it's a lot like the Field of Dreams game, to play somewhere different, to play a big rivalry game over there like we saw a few years ago with the Yankees and Red Sox."

The venue is the stadium built to host the 2012 London Olympics. The Cubs are set to play Cincinnati in the second Field of Dreams game in Dyersville, Iowa next Thursday.

Newcomb called up:

The Cubs called up Sean Newcomb from Triple A Iowa to start Thursday's Game 2 in St. Louis. He pitched 3 innings, allowing 2 runs on a first-inning homer by Nolan Arenado. As a corresponding move, David Bote was sent to Iowa.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The Cubs got Newcomb from Atlanta on April 21 in a trade for pitcher Jesse Chavez, but he posted a 16.62 ERA in four appearances out of the bullpen with the Cubs.

The left-hander went back to Iowa, fared better and started one game. The Cubs brought up pitcher Matt Dermody from Iowa to be the extra player for the doubleheader.

Justin Steele was supposed to start Wednesday's game against the Cardinals that got rained out. He's now slated to start Friday's home game against Miami, which will be a quick turnaround with a 1:20 start following a night game in St. Louis.

Sweep complete:

Two Cubs debuts went poorly Thursday as the Cardinals won 7-2 in Game 2 to complete a three-game series sweep.

Right-hander Kervin Castro, claimed off waiver from San Francisco, took the mound in the seventh inning and gave up a tiebreaking 3-run homer to Tyler O'Neill. Lefty Matt Dermody followed Castro to the mound. He was the extra player called up for the doubleheader and made his Cubs debut last season. But in his first appearance this year, he gave up 2 runs in the eighth.

Patrick Wisdom hit his 20th home run in the first inning off former Cub Jose Quintana.

Twitter: @McGrawDHSports

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Stroman keeps rolling, but Cubs flub finish in St. Louis
Related Article
Stroman keeps rolling, but Cubs flub finish in St. Louis
 
Contreras, Happ glad to stay with Cubs, but how long will it last?
Related Article
Contreras, Happ glad to stay with Cubs, but how long will it last?
 
Trade deadline stunner: Cubs keep Contreras, Happ
Related Article
Trade deadline stunner: Cubs keep Contreras, Happ
 
Cubs send Effross to Yanks; no word on moving Contreras
Related Article
Cubs send Effross to Yanks; no word on moving Contreras
 
Cubs lose, Contreras ready for trade talk to end
Related Article
Cubs lose, Contreras ready for trade talk to end
 
Deadline week trading begins: Cubs send reliever Martin to Dodgers
Related Article
Deadline week trading begins: Cubs send reliever Martin to Dodgers
 
Cubs' Stroman appreciates last chance to throw to Contreras
Related Article
Cubs' Stroman appreciates last chance to throw to Contreras
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 