East Peoria's Perkins wins Illinois Open at White Pines in Naperville

East Peoria golfer David Perkins won the 73rd Illinois Open Championship on Wednesday at White Eagle Golf Club in Naperville. He shot a 2-under 70 on the final round, for a tournament total of 6-under 210.

Perkins won $23,168, according to a news release from the Illinois PGA.

"It hasn't really set in quite yet so I can't remember a lot of shots which is rare for me," Perkins said in the news release. "The mental aspect was the most key. The course was set super tough and played hard every day. I was just keeping myself in it knowing that if I kept missing in the right spots and hitting golf shots that I could come out on top at the end."

Marcus Smith of Rockford tied for third with a 4-under 212, and won the Low Amateur Award in his first attempt at the Open Championship.

"I couldn't be happier with the way I've played," Smith said in the news release. "Granted it was a tough loss because I was right there but at the end of the day, I played three rounds under par. And I'm very excited because this is my sixth straight round of golf under par."

Some suburban scores of note: Ethan Farnam of Crystal Lake joined Smith in that tie for third, and Roy Biancalana of St. Charles finished tied for seventh at 2-under 214.