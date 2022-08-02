Trade deadline stunner: Cubs keep Contreras, Happ

In a deadline shocker, Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras was not traded Tuesday ahead of the 5 p.m. deadline. Associated Press

During all the farewell moments and sad goodbyes, one truth remained about the MLB trade deadline: Until a deal actually happens, it's possible nothing could happen.

When time expired at 5 p.m., Willson Contreras and Ian Happ were still on the Cubs roster. The two players who had an emotional hug in the Wrigley Field dugout after the last home game were in the starting lineup against the Cardinals on Tuesday.

The Cubs did trade closer David Robertson to the Phillies for minor league pitcher Ben Brown. Reliever Mychal Givens went to the Mets for minor league pitcher Saul Gonzalez.

Contreras staying on the Cubs was thought to be a long shot as late as Tuesday afternoon. But when the dominoes started to fall, the options seemed to go away. Houston traded for a catcher, Boston's Christian Vazquez. San Diego made its big-splash move Tuesday, acquiring both Juan Soto and Josh Bell from Washington for a slew of prospects. The Mets reportedly thought the asking price for Contreras was too high.

So what teams were left? Tampa Bay maybe, but the Rays probably think this is not the year they're going to get past the Yankees in the standings or playoffs.

There were reports the Cubs were trying to get a bigger haul by packaging Contreras, Happ and Robertson. Then when Robertson took a solo flight to Philadelphia, that plan seemed to be over.

Fans who gave Contreras two standing ovations during last Tuesday's home game against the Pirates, will surely look past the wasted energy and welcome him back.

Contreras will be a free agent this winter. If the Cubs make a qualifying offer, they can get a draft pick as compensation if he signs with another team. Or they could re-sign him themselves as a veteran leader for a young team that's hoping to improve quickly.

Happ is under team control for another year. So assuming he goes through arbitration, he won't be a free agent until the end of the 2023 season.

Manager David Ross talked about how he deals with the day's distractions before the game.

"We've got a game to win today and try to keep things as normal as possible," he said. "There's obviously looming decisions that could take place today, but nobody in this locker room is making those decisions. We've got a job to do. There's a really good team we're going to play in a big series. We've got to come out and try to play our best baseball. So try to keep things status quo."

Brown is an interesting addition. Baseball America recently upgraded him to the No. 7 prospect in the Phillies organization. He's been a starter this season in High A for Jersey Shore, posting a 3.08 ERA with an impressive 105 strikeouts in 73 innings, with 23 walks.

Just a few days ago, Brown was promoted to Double A, but didn't get a chance to pitch there. Longtime Phillies writer Jayson Stark suggested on Twitter Sunday the team was not willing to trade Brown.

The 6-foot-6 Long Island native was a 33rd-round draft pick in 2017 out of Ward Melville High School in East Setauket, N.Y. He appeared in just four games during the 2019 season and reportedly had Tommy John surgery, didn't play in 2020 after the pandemic wiped out the minor league seasons, then struggled in 2021, posting a 6.19 ERA in seven games.

Robertson, 37, did a nice job with the Cubs, posting a 2.23 ERA with 14 saves. Heading into Tuesday's action, the Phillies had a one-game lead over St. Louis for the final wild card slot in the NL.

Gonzalez, 22, has a 2.81 ERA in the Low A Florida State League, working mostly out of the bullpen. A Puerto Rico native who went to high school in Florida, he was a 23rd-round draft pick in 2018.

On Monday, the Cubs got right-hander Hayden Wesneski from the Yankees, a starter who might be major-league ready, for reliever Scott Effross.

The Cardinals added a couple of starting pitchers, getting Jordan Montgomery from the Yankees for OF Harrison Bader, and former Cubs lefty Jose Quintana from the Pirates.

