Cub trade reliever Robertson to Phillies for pitching prospect

By Mike McGraw
Updated 8/2/2022 3:44 PM

The Cubs were slow to get into the action on trade deadline day, but finally made a deal, sending closer David Robertson to Philadelphia for minor league right-hander Ben Brown.

Baseball America recently upgraded Brown to the No. 7 prospect in the Phillies organization. He's been a starter this season in High A for Jersey Shore, posting a 3.08 ERA with an impressive 105 strikeouts in 73 innings, with 23 walks.

 

Just a few days ago, Brown was promoted to Double A, but didn't get a chance to pitch there. Longtime Phillies writer Jayson Stark suggested on Twitter Sunday the team was not willing to trade Brown.

The 6-foot-6 Long Island native was a 33rd-round draft pick in 2017 out of Ward Melville High School in East Setauket, N.Y. He appeared in just four games during the 2019 season and reportedly had Tommy John surgery, didn't play in 2020 after the pandemic wiped out the minor league seasons, then struggled in 2021, posting a 6.19 ERA in seven games.

Robertson, 37, did a nice job with the Cubs, posting a 2.23 ERA with 14 saves. Heading into Tuesday's action, the Phillies had a one-game lead over St. Louis for the final wild card slot in the NL.

The MLB trade deadline hits at 5 p.m. Central time. The Cubs released a lineup for Tuesday's game in St. Louis that included Willson Contreras at DH and Ian Happ in left field, but that's obviously subject to change.

Twitter: @McGrawDHSports

