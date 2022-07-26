 

Springbrook Golf Course in Naperville closing Aug. 1 for renovations

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 7/26/2022 11:16 AM

The Naperville Park District is closing Springbrook Golf Course beginning Aug. 1 for renovations.

Contractors will rebuild all tees and bunkers, complete drainage work that began last year, update green surrounds and add new bridges and cart paths for the 50-year-old course at 2220 W. 83rd St.

 

Work is expected to be complete in late fall, but the course will remain closed until late spring or early summer of 2023. The clubhouse, practice areas and driving range will remain open.

Naperbrook Golf Course will remain open while Springbrook is closed, although limited tee times are expected, especially during mornings and weekends. Tee times can be made up to 14 days in advance at golfnaperville.org.

Additional information about the renovations can be found at golfnaperville.org.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 