Springbrook Golf Course in Naperville closing Aug. 1 for renovations

The Naperville Park District is closing Springbrook Golf Course beginning Aug. 1 for renovations.

Contractors will rebuild all tees and bunkers, complete drainage work that began last year, update green surrounds and add new bridges and cart paths for the 50-year-old course at 2220 W. 83rd St.

Work is expected to be complete in late fall, but the course will remain closed until late spring or early summer of 2023. The clubhouse, practice areas and driving range will remain open.

Naperbrook Golf Course will remain open while Springbrook is closed, although limited tee times are expected, especially during mornings and weekends. Tee times can be made up to 14 days in advance at golfnaperville.org.

Additional information about the renovations can be found at golfnaperville.org.