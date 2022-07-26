Sky fall to Aces in Commissioner's Cup

Las Vegas Aces' Chelsea Gray, right, pressures Chicago Sky's Rebekah Gardner during the first half of the WNBA Commissioner's Cup basketball game Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Chicago. Associated Press

Kelsey Plum scored 12 of her 24 points in the first quarter as the Las Vegas Aces raced to an early 23-point lead, then held on for a 93-83 victory over the Chicago Sky on Tuesday night to win the second WNBA Commissioner's Cup championship.

Plum, who won the All-Star MVP in Chicago a few weeks ago, hit six of her nine 3-point attempts.

Chelsea Gray had 19 points -- including nine pivotal ones in the third quarter -- and earned MVP of the game.

"My team balled out today. We hooped," Gray said. "I know I'm the MVP right now, this should go to them right there. Super proud of this team and everything we accomplished."

A'ja Wilson had 17 points, 17 rebounds and 6 blocks as the Aces dominated early, then repelled several Sky runs in the second half. Jackie Young had 18 points.

Candace Parker led the Sky with 20 points and Kahleah Copper and Emma Meesseman each added 18. Defending WNBA champion Sky closed to within seven points at the end of the third quarter, but lost a second straight game for the first time this season.

Chicago and Las Vegas finished as the top teams in the Eastern and Western Conferences with 9-1 records in the Commissioner's Cup in-season tournament. The Sky (21-7) and Aces (20-8) also are 1-2 in the WNBA regular season standings and have secured playoff spots.

Seattle won the inaugural Commissioner's Cup last year.

Members of the Aces earned in excess of $30,000 per player, while those on the Sky earned $10,000 per player. Gray won an extra $5,000 as MVP of the championship game.