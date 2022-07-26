Effross conitnues impressive climb in Cubs bullpen

Cubs catcher Willson Contreras, left, celebrates with relief pitcher Scott Effross during an April game. An impressive career climb by Cubs reliever Scott Effross continued Monday as he collected his first major-league save. After converting to a sidearm delivery in 2019, Effross is tied for the MLB lead in appearances and has a 2.72 ERA. Assocaited Press

Cubs reliever Scott Effross has been on the mound so frequently this season, it was a little hard to believe he collected his first major-league save Monday against the Pirates.

But it's true. Heading into Tuesday's action, Effross had 46 appearances, which was tied for the MLB lead with San Francisco's John Brebbia. He's worked mostly as the table-setter for closer David Robertson.

Since Robertson pitched the previous two days against Philadelphia, Effross got the call on Monday and tossed a scoreless ninth inning. He allowed 1 hit on a slow-roller.

"It was great," Effross said after the game. "Had plenty of time to go over the game plan with CY (bullpen coach Chris Young) and kind of relax myself a little bit. Anytime you get to pitch here in a close game at Wrigley is special. Getting a save means a little bit more. It was awesome.

"I'd be lying if I said I wasn't a little more on edge. Once I got the first guy, I kind of settled in a little bit."

Outfielder Ian Happ, on his "The Compound" podcast, talked about Effross getting a beer shower to celebrate the achievement.

Effross had 2 saves for Iowa last year and to find the one before that, you'd have to go back to 2018 at Tennessee, before he converted to a sidearm delivery.

Effross, 28, appeared in 14 games last season for the Cubs, but is still technically a rookie. With a 2.72 ERA and a strikeout-to-walk ratio better than 5-1, this has been an impressive performance for the former Indiana University standout.

"I think being able to kind of grind it out in the minors and be able to make the transition in '19 to sidearm pitching and kind of get a second life," Effross said. "My goal is to never take a day for granted because I probably wasn't supposed to be here.

"But I was given a second opportunity by the Cubs to learn a new motion and they trusted me to do it. I'm just super thankful for the opportunity to relearn how to throw and become a new pitcher."

Help from catcher:

Reliever Scott Effross credited catcher Willson Contreras for helping him find success in his first full MLB season.

"(We've) gotten on a great page this whole entire season and I trust whatever he calls," Effross said. "I like to use the phrase, 'He's a pro.' He takes care of business. He's always here, doing his job, whether he's catching that day or DHing or he's got the day off, he's here doing his job. He's a really good leader for us."

Contreras returned the praise.

"He (Effross) executes almost every pitch," the veteran catcher said. "That's what makes him difficult to hit and I'm really proud of him."

Around the horn:

Catcher Willson Contreras shared his nickname for hot-hitting shortstop Nico Hoerner: "He's really focused. I call him 'The Alien,' the way he plays, the way his eyes are focused the whole time." ...

Cubs starter Keegan Thompson, after completing 7 innings for the first time in the majors: "I think I had very good life on my fastball today. I think that's what helped me a lot. I didn't command the fastball very well, but I think the life on it made it play up in the zone a little better and play off the cutter, curve ball and slider." ...

Mychal Givens got the save Tuesday. Manager David Ross said he wanted to give David Robertson another day off after he threw Saturday and Sunday in Philadelphia.

Twitter: @McGrawDHSports