Terry injured as Bulls close out summer league with win

Marko Simonovic scored 26 points and Malcolm Hill added 23 as the Bulls closed out the Las Vegas summer league with a 119-104 victory over Philadelphia on Saturday.

Rookie Dalen Terry sat out the second half with a right hamstring injury after scoring 3 points in 10 minutes of action. The Bulls are obviously hoping this issue doesn't keep him from summer workouts for too long.

The Bulls finished summer league with a 4-1 record, which isn't bad for a group that featured just one player (Hill) who played much in the NBA last season.

With the Sixers using a defense-optional style, Simonovic was able to hit 11 of 15 shots from the field, to go with 8 rebounds. Hill hit 4 of 6 3-pointers, while point guard Carlik Jones had another decent game with 15 points and 9 assists.

Other Bulls to reach double figures were Justin Lewis, Javon Freeman-Liberty and Makur Maker with 11 points each, and Sindarius Thornwell with 10.

Maker, a cousin of former NBA center Thon Maker, is a former five-star recruit who played professionally in Australia last season. Freeman-Liberty will be in Bulls training camp and is likely to land with the Windy City Bulls this fall.