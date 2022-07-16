 

Terry injured as Bulls close out summer league with win

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
Mike McGraw
 
 
Updated 7/16/2022 10:21 PM

Marko Simonovic scored 26 points and Malcolm Hill added 23 as the Bulls closed out the Las Vegas summer league with a 119-104 victory over Philadelphia on Saturday.

Rookie Dalen Terry sat out the second half with a right hamstring injury after scoring 3 points in 10 minutes of action. The Bulls are obviously hoping this issue doesn't keep him from summer workouts for too long.

 

The Bulls finished summer league with a 4-1 record, which isn't bad for a group that featured just one player (Hill) who played much in the NBA last season.

With the Sixers using a defense-optional style, Simonovic was able to hit 11 of 15 shots from the field, to go with 8 rebounds. Hill hit 4 of 6 3-pointers, while point guard Carlik Jones had another decent game with 15 points and 9 assists.

Other Bulls to reach double figures were Justin Lewis, Javon Freeman-Liberty and Makur Maker with 11 points each, and Sindarius Thornwell with 10.

Maker, a cousin of former NBA center Thon Maker, is a former five-star recruit who played professionally in Australia last season. Freeman-Liberty will be in Bulls training camp and is likely to land with the Windy City Bulls this fall.

