 

Cubs scouting director settled in for important draft

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • Cubs pitching prospect Jordan Wicks warms up during minor league spring training workouts March 1, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz. Wicks has been promoted from Class A South Bend to Double A Tennessee.

    Cubs pitching prospect Jordan Wicks warms up during minor league spring training workouts March 1, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz. Wicks has been promoted from Class A South Bend to Double A Tennessee. Associated Press

 
Mike McGraw
 
 
Updated 7/15/2022 6:52 PM

The Cubs hired Dan Kantrovitz as scouting director in November 2019.

The first draft he led was shortened to five rounds due to the pandemic. Two years later, the scouting schedule is back to normal, with the MLB Draft pushed from June to July.

 

With the rebuild in full swing, the Cubs need Kantrovitz needs to pick a winner with the No. 7 selection in Sunday's first round.

"I think the more that you work with a group of scouts, the more you start to understand their style," Kantrovitz said this week at Wrigley Field. "Everybody looks at players differently. Some scouts are more conservative than others or more aggressive. Some scouts might do better in evaluating pitchers than hitters.

"I think that's something that only comes with time. You can read scouts' prior reports, but until you really work with them and travel with them, you don't really get a feel for how you can best interpret a player evaluation."

Two pitchers promoted:

There were a couple of significant minor-league moves Friday, as left-handed pitchers Jordan Wicks and D.J. Herz were both promoted from Class A South Bend to Double A Tennessee.

Wicks was the Cubs' first-round pick last year, No. 21 overall, out of Kansas State. He had a couple of rough starts early in the season. In his last three outings, Wicks allowed just 1 earned run and 6 hits over 15 innings, with 21 strikeouts.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Herz, an eighth-round pick in 2019 out of Sanford High School in Fayetteville, N.C., has been rolling all year. He posted a 2.26 ERA in South Bend with 99 strikeouts in 64 innings.

MLB Pipeline rates Wicks and Herz the second- and third-best pitching prospects in the Cubs system, after Caleb Kilian. Wicks is the team's No. 7 overall prospect, with Herz at No. 9.

With Wicks and Herz on the mound, and top-10 position prospects like Pete Crow-Armstrong and Owen Caissie, South Bend was 14-4 in the Midwest League second half heading into Friday's action. Crow-Armstrong will play in the MLB Futures game this weekend.

Twin bill on deck:

The Cubs and Mets were rained out Friday and will play a doubleheader on Saturday at Wrigley Field, starting at 1:20 and 7:05 p.m.

The expected pitching matchups are Marcus Stroman vs. Taijuan Walker in Game 1, followed by Drew Smyly vs. Max Scherzer at night. ...

David Ross on his fourth-inning ejection from Thursday's 8-0 loss to the Mets: "We just had a disagreement on what a set is and what his (Mets pitcher Carlos Carrasco) set was. I thought it was very random and (third base umpire John Tumpane) disagreed. I probably let my emotions get the best of me."

Twitter: @McGrawDHSports

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Cubs hope healthy Schwindel can find hitting stroke
Related Article
Cubs hope healthy Schwindel can find hitting stroke
 
Visiting fans continue to rock Wrigley, Cubs rocked again for seventh straight loss
Related Article
Visiting fans continue to rock Wrigley, Cubs rocked again for seventh straight loss
 
Cubs expect Hendricks to miss a month or more
Related Article
Cubs expect Hendricks to miss a month or more
 
Happ will share all-star experience with childhood teammate
Related Article
Happ will share all-star experience with childhood teammate
 
Where has this season gone wrong for the Cubs? Starting pitching is a good place to start
Related Article
Where has this season gone wrong for the Cubs? Starting pitching is a good place to start
 
Cubs' all-star advantage can't slow streaking Orioles
Related Article
Cubs' all-star advantage can't slow streaking Orioles
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 