Cubs expect Hendricks to miss a month or more

Cubs manager David Ross provided an update on Kyle Hendricks before Wednesday's game and it appears the veteran pitcher will be out for a month or more due to a right shoulder strain. Associated Press

Cubs pitcher Kyle Hendricks figures to be sidelined for a month or more recovering from a right shoulder strain.

Cubs manager David Ross gave an update before Wednesday's game against Baltimore and feels it will be 2-3 weeks before Hendricks even returns to playing catch.

"It will be a little bit," Ross said. "I think he's going to need a little bit of time to recover. Hopefully (Marcus) Stroman, (Drew) Smyly (stay healthy); guys like (Adrian) Sampson continue to get the opportunity.

"Next guy up kind of mentality. It stinks for us, stinks for Kyle, but we'll go about out business."

Hendricks went on the injured list July 6, a day after leaving a start in Milwaukee after three innings.

In other injury news, the Cubs activated reliever Daniel Norris (left index finger strain) from the injured list and sent pitcher Matt Swarmer down to Iowa.

Nick Madrigal was back at Wrigley Field. His rehab assignment in Iowa was interrupted by a recurrence of a groin strain, but Ross said it doesn't seem too bad and Madrigal will take a few days off. Frank Schwindel (back) was planning to play a full game for Iowa on Wednesday and told the Des Moines Register he hopes to be back in the Cubs lineup Thursday.

Reliever Ethan Roberts, who made his major league debut early in the season, had Tommy John surgery Wednesday.

Swarmer sent down:

Right-hander Matt Swarmer made his major league debut on May 30 and stuck around for about six weeks. He ended up starting five games and making six relief appearances.

He had a forgettable game against the Yankees, giving up 6 home runs. But the home run ball wasn't a consistent problem. Walks were an issue when he threw out of the bullpen, but the Cubs think he could be suited for a long-relief role.

"He's got to evolve like everybody else," manager David Ross said. "Come up, learn how hard it is being able to land that slider for a strike consistently out of the bullpen. That's his money pitch.

"He's got to be able to land that at will and sometimes when you can't do that, you're going to get exposed, especially against teams that don't chase outside the zone. We saw that in LA. Then command the fastball when you do have to throw it, throw it where the least damage is.

"He'll learn from that, good experience for him. He'll go down and try to hone in that bullpen kind of role."

Twitter: @McGrawDHSports