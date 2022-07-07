Dietz: Blackhawks don't get nearly enough in DeBrincat trade

Alex DeBrincat -- who the Blackhawks traded to Ottawa for draft picks Thursday -- celebrates his goal against the Arizona Coyotes Jan. 6 in Glendale, Ariz. Associated Press

Knee-jerk reactions are always risky.

Because in the end you can be dead wrong.

But the Blackhawks trading Alex DeBrincat to Ottawa for three draft picks (this year's seventh and 39th, as well as a third-rounder in 2024) feels like a truly horrendous move.

Just a day ago I wrote the Hawks needed to bring in an absolute haul if they were going to move DeBrincat.

And this was no haul.

We'll see what general manager Kyle Davidson has to say about his biggest trade to date when he addresses the media after the first round of the NHL draft tonight.

For what it's worth, here's what he said in a statement that accompanied the news: "We feel as if this move sets the Blackhawks up for future success by giving us additional flexibility and future talent. Securing this early of a first-round pick for tonight and an additional second-round selection tomorrow allows us to fortify our prospect base with high-end players who we expect to be a difference makers in the coming years."

OK.

But can Davidson and his team pull that off? During many drafts, the No. 7 overall pick will net you an extremely good player.

Examples of solid guys taken Nos. 7-10 since 2014 include forwards William Nylander, Nikolaj Ehlers, Timo Meier, Mikko Rantanen and defensemen Ivan Provorov and Zach Werenski.

But go back and look at the 2016 draft. There are a lot of whiffs in the top 15, including Buffalo's selection of Alex Nylander at No. 8.

Then, in 2017, Vegas took Cody Glass at No. 6 and the Rangers took Lias Anderson at No. 7. Neither player has done squat in the NHL.

The top of Kirby Dach's 2019 draft class isn't exactly shining either.

Most pundits have tagged the 2022 draft as underwhelming, so it's fair to wonder what kind of player the Hawks will bring on board.

Bottom line: They'd better hit a home run. Actually, make that a grand slam.

The Hawks now have 10 picks: The seventh, 38th, 57th, 81st, 90th, 94th and four more in the sixth and seventh rounds.

