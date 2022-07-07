Blackhawks deal DeBrincat and Dach for draft picks, take defenseman Kevin Korchinski with No. 7 pick

The Hawks shipped Kirby Dach to the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for the 13th and 66th picks of this year's draft. Associated Press

Alex DeBrincat -- who the Blackhawks traded to Ottawa for draft picks Thursday -- celebrates his goal against the Arizona Coyotes Jan. 6 in Glendale, Ariz. Associated Press

Knee-jerk reactions are always risky.

Because in the end you can be dead wrong.

But the Blackhawks trading Alex DeBrincat to Ottawa on Thursday for three draft picks (this year's seventh and 39th, as well as a third-rounder in 2024) feels like a truly horrendous move.

Three-and-a-half hours later, the Hawks shipped Kirby Dach to the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for the 13th and 66th picks of this year's draft. Dach, taken No. 3 overall in 2019, has been a disappointment and that was a move many saw coming.

Just a day ago I wrote the Hawks needed to bring in an absolute haul if they were going to move DeBrincat.

And this was no haul.

We'll see what general manager Kyle Davidson has to say about his biggest trade to date when he addresses the media after the first round of the NHL draft tonight.

For what it's worth, here's what he said in a statement that accompanied the news: "We feel as if this move sets the Blackhawks up for future success by giving us additional flexibility and future talent. Securing this early of a first-round pick for tonight and an additional second-round selection tomorrow allows us to fortify our prospect base with high-end players who we expect to be a difference makers in the coming years."

OK. But can Davidson and his team pull that off?

He used the seventh overall pick to select 6-foot-2, 185-pound defenseman Kevin Korchinski. The Saskatoon native had 4 goals and 61 assists in 67 games with the Seattle Thunderbirds of the WHL (juniors). Korchinski is said to have excellent offensive skills, but needs to grow into his defensive game.

"We truly got our guy," Davidson told ESPN immediately after the pick.

During many drafts, the No. 7 overall pick will net you an extremely good player.

Examples of solid guys taken Nos. 7-10 since 2014 include forwards William Nylander, Nikolaj Ehlers, Timo Meier, Mikko Rantanen and defensemen Ivan Provorov, Zach Werenski.

But go back and look at the 2016 draft. There are a lot of whiffs in the top 15, including Buffalo's selection of Alex Nylander at No. 8.

Then, in 2017, Vegas took Cody Glass at No. 6 and the Rangers took Lias Anderson at No. 7. Neither player has done squat in the NHL.

The top of Dach's 2019 draft class isn't exactly shining either.

Most pundits have tagged the 2022 draft as underwhelming, so it's fair to wonder what kind of player Korchinski will become.

Bottom line: they'd better hit a home run. Actually, make that a grand slam.

Losing DeBrincat -- who will be a restricted free agent with arbitration rights after next season -- could have serious ripple effects when it comes to Patrick Kane. Back in April, Kane and Jonathan Toews both expressed hope that the Hawks' rebuild would go faster than expected.

Kane talked about being a mentor to up-and-coming prospects, then added that it would be easier if DeBrincat were still around. "Then that makes it easier for me too, right?" Kane said. "Because I'm playing every day and he's such a good player and it makes it fun to be out there with him."

With DeBrincat gone one has to wonder if Kane isn't seriously considering waiving his no-movement clause.

The saddest part for Hawks fans is multitiered.

Not only is the organization losing a heckuva hockey player, they are also losing a young man with all kinds terrific intangibles. DeBrincat's work ethic in the off-season was second to none. His tenacity on the ice was contagious. His offensive ice awareness is right up there with Kane's, and his defensive ability only continued to grow over the years.

I mean, how many 5-foot-7 guys who score 40 goals a year do you see itching to get out on the penalty kill?

DeBrincat has four 25-goals seasons in five campaigns. Twice he surpassed 40, including last season when he scored 41 times. Only seven players have more goals since 2017-18.

It's a big loss -- and over time we'll likely see just how big.

As for all that "fast rebuild" talk we heard in April? We can slam the door shut on that.

It's going to be a long haul. So strap in and get ready for an awfully bumpy ride.

