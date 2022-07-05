Boomers' win streak ends at seven

EVANSVILLE, Ind. -- The Schaumburg Boomers put the tying run in the on-deck circle in the ninth, but saw a seven-game win streak come to an end Tuesday with a 10-6 loss at the hands of the Evansville Otters, who claimed their eighth-straight victory.

After leaving the bases loaded in the first the Boomers were able to strike first in the third, scoring first for the 25th time this year. Newcomer Mike Hart laced an opposite field double with two outs and crossed the plate on a double from Braxton Davidson. The lead held until the bottom of the fifth when Evansville struck for eight runs, all on homers. Elijah MacNamee hit a go-ahead two-run homer while Jeffrey Baez connected on a grand slam and Anthony Torreullas added another two-run blast.

Schaumburg scored single runs in the seventh and eighth when Hart drew a bases loaded walk in the seventh and fellow newcomer Jordan Wiley blasted a solo homer in the eighth. Evansville came back with two runs in the bottom of the eighth to push the lead to 10-3 but the Boomers continued to work, adding another run in the ninth. Clint Hardy opened the ninth with a double and scored on a double from Hart. An error allowed two more runs to score and the Boomers had the tying run on deck but could not finish the comeback.

Shumpei Yoshikawa suffered the loss, working 4.1 innings. The Boomers finished with 11 hits in the defeat. Hardy notched three hits at the top of the lineup, extending his hitting streak to eight games. Hart, Davidson and Wiley all tallied two hits apiece.