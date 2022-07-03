Fire come up short in San Jose
Updated 7/3/2022 10:33 PM
SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Benjamin Kikanovic scored twice -- the 22-year-old's first multi-goal MLS game -- and the San Jose Earthquakes beat the Chicago Fire 2-1 on Sunday night.
Brian Gutierrez, a 19-year-old from Berwyn, scored his first MLS goal in the fifth minute of stoppage time for Chicago (4-9-5).
Kikanovic gave San Jose (4-7-6) a 1-0 lead in the 47th minute and his goal in the 87th made it 2-0.
Article Comments
