Fire come up short in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Benjamin Kikanovic scored twice -- the 22-year-old's first multi-goal MLS game -- and the San Jose Earthquakes beat the Chicago Fire 2-1 on Sunday night.

Brian Gutierrez, a 19-year-old from Berwyn, scored his first MLS goal in the fifth minute of stoppage time for Chicago (4-9-5).

Kikanovic gave San Jose (4-7-6) a 1-0 lead in the 47th minute and his goal in the 87th made it 2-0.