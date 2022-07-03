Bulls add veteran point guard Dragic to final roster spot

The Bulls had one roster spot still available and decided to use it on another veteran, adding point guard Goran Dragic, according to multiple reports.

Dragic, 36, didn't play much last season, appearing in 21 games for Toronto and Brooklyn. His best NBA season was probably with Miami in 2016-17 when he averaged 20.3 points and 5.8 assists. Dragic has shot 36.2% from 3-point range over his 14 years in the NBA.

Dragic signed a one-year deal for the veteran's minimum of $2.9 million, according to NBA insider Shams Charania. That means the Bulls still have roughly $7.5 million left of their midlevel exception, which they offered unsuccessfully to Danilo Gallinari. He chose Boston instead.

Many NBA observers expected Dragic to join fellow Slovenia native Luka Doncic in Dallas, so this move was a bit of a surprise. The Bulls are likely seeking an experienced point guard for insurance, in case Lonzo Ball misses significant time again next season.

It's also possible the Bulls could be working on a trade or two and haven't finished retooling the roster. But keep in mind, at the moment, the Bulls are about $2 million below the luxury tax threshold.

So far this summer, the Bulls have re-signed free agent Zach LaVine to a max deal, drafted Arizona wing Dalen Terry and re-signed Derrick Jones Jr. while adding Dragic and veteran center Andre Drummond.

When last season ended, vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas said to expect continuity after the Bulls overhauled the roster in 2021.

