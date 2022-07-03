 

Bulls add veteran point guard Dragic to final roster spot

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • Toronto Raptors' Goran Dragic plays during a preseason NBA basketball game, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Philadelphia.

    Toronto Raptors' Goran Dragic plays during a preseason NBA basketball game, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Philadelphia. Associated Press

 
Mike McGraw
 
 
Updated 7/3/2022 5:19 PM

The Bulls had one roster spot still available and decided to use it on another veteran, adding point guard Goran Dragic, according to multiple reports.

Dragic, 36, didn't play much last season, appearing in 21 games for Toronto and Brooklyn. His best NBA season was probably with Miami in 2016-17 when he averaged 20.3 points and 5.8 assists. Dragic has shot 36.2% from 3-point range over his 14 years in the NBA.

 

Dragic signed a one-year deal for the veteran's minimum of $2.9 million, according to NBA insider Shams Charania. That means the Bulls still have roughly $7.5 million left of their midlevel exception, which they offered unsuccessfully to Danilo Gallinari. He chose Boston instead.

Many NBA observers expected Dragic to join fellow Slovenia native Luka Doncic in Dallas, so this move was a bit of a surprise. The Bulls are likely seeking an experienced point guard for insurance, in case Lonzo Ball misses significant time again next season.

It's also possible the Bulls could be working on a trade or two and haven't finished retooling the roster. But keep in mind, at the moment, the Bulls are about $2 million below the luxury tax threshold.

So far this summer, the Bulls have re-signed free agent Zach LaVine to a max deal, drafted Arizona wing Dalen Terry and re-signed Derrick Jones Jr. while adding Dragic and veteran center Andre Drummond.

When last season ended, vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas said to expect continuity after the Bulls overhauled the roster in 2021.

Twitter: @McGrawDHSports

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Bulls reach agreement with LaVine, but miss on Gallinari
Related Article
Bulls reach agreement with LaVine, but miss on Gallinari
 
Rookie Terry highlights Bulls' summer league roster
Related Article
Rookie Terry highlights Bulls' summer league roster
 
While Durant steals spotlight, Bulls have quiet start to free-agency
Related Article
While Durant steals spotlight, Bulls have quiet start to free-agency
 
Bulls have checkbook open as NBA free-agency begins, LaVine expected to cash in
Related Article
Bulls have checkbook open as NBA free-agency begins, LaVine expected to cash in
 
With NBA free-agency about to begin, Bulls should hit brakes on backup center
Related Article
With NBA free-agency about to begin, Bulls should hit brakes on backup center
 
Vocal Terry ready to bring energy for Bulls
Related Article
Vocal Terry ready to bring energy for Bulls
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 