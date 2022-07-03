Boomers win sixth straight

The Schaumburg Boomers won their sixth game in a row by notching a comeback 2-1 victory over the Florence Y'Alls before the largest crowd of the season at Wintrust Field on Sunday.

Florence opened the scoring with an unearned run in the top of the third. Jordan Wiley was able to tie the game in the bottom of the fourth with an opposite-field RBI single to bring home Clint Hardy. The deciding run crossed in the sixth. Braxton Davidson led off with a single, stole second and scored on a sacrifice fly from Nick Oddo. Davidson was involved in preserving the win as well, throwing out the tying run at the plate on a safety squeeze in the top of the seventh.

Jumpei Akanuma made his first appearance since May 29 after being activated from the injured list before the game and allowed just an unearned run in four innings. Kristian Scott earned the win with two scoreless innings of relief. Juan Pichardo also recorded two scoreless frames before Jake Joyce punctuated the win with his second save of the series, fanning two in the ninth. Five different individuals recorded hits for the Boomers. The Boomers owns five one-run victories on the current streak.