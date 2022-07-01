Six Cougars hit homers in 23-5 win over Lake Country

The Kane County Cougars scored a season-high 23 runs on 21 hits and belted 7 home runs in Friday's 23-5 romp over the Lake Country DockHounds at Northwestern Medicine Field. It was the most runs scored by the Cougars since April 25, 1997.

For the second time this season, the Cougars (23-21) scored 20 or more runs in a single game. Kane County scored multiple runs in four separate innings, including a 5-run third inning and a 12-run eighth inning. The 7 home runs hit by the Cougars also represented a season-high.

The DockHounds (17-28) jumped out to an early lead against Cougars starter Ryan Tapani (5-4). With one out, Jake Snider drew a walk and stole second base. Two batters later, Zion Pettigrew smacked a double down the right-field line to score Snider and make it 1-0.

In the bottom of the third, the Cougars' bats came alive against Lake Country starter Angel Ventura (0-1). Following a Josh Rolette single to lead off the inning, Alexis Pantoja blasted a ball down the right-field line for his third home run of the season to make it 2-1. Two batters later, Steve Lombardozzi launched a home run over the right field wall to put Kane County ahead 3-1. Cornelius Randolph and Jimmy Kerrigan followed up Lombardozzi's blast with long balls of their own, as the Cougars hit back-to-back-to-back home runs for the first time this season. The 4-homer inning put Kane County ahead 5-1.

The Cougars added 2 more runs in the bottom of the fourth. After Galli Cribbs reached on an error, Ernie De La Trinidad doubled to score Cribbs to make it 6-1. Later in the inning, De La Trinidad came in to score on a wild pitch to push the lead to 7-1.

Kerrigan belted his second home run of the night in the sixth. Kane County added another run on a solo shot by Josh Rolette in the bottom of the seventh to push the lead to 8 runs.

Then the Cougars really piled on in the bottom of the eighth. Kane County scored 12 runs, sent 18 men to the plate, and recorded 10 hits in the frame highlighted by a grand slam off the bat of Dylan Busby and a 3-run double by De La Trinidad. This was the first time the Cougars scored 10 or more runs in an inning since June 29, 2004, when they scored 10 against the Peoria Chiefs.