Cubs storm back for hard-fought 6-5 win over Red Sox

Cubs' Christopher Morel, right, celebrates with Andrelton Simmons after hitting a 2-run home run during the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox in Chicago, Friday. After being down 4-0, the Cubs stormed back for a 6-5 win. Associated Press

Four-and five-run deficits are awfully tough to come back from in the major leagues.

Sure, the Dodgers, Mets, Yankees and Astros will pull them off now and again. But bottom-tier teams are normally dead and buried when facing such a hole.

That hasn't been the case with the Cubs, however, as manager David Ross' squad has pulled off two impressive comebacks in less than a week.

The first came Sunday at St. Louis as the Cubs overcame a 5-0 deficit to prevail 6-5 in 10 innings.

The second came Friday at Wrigley Field after Boston opened up a 4-0 lead in the second inning. The Cubs took advantage of 7 walks and a hit batsman in the fifth and sixth innings and stormed back to claim a 6-5 victory in front of 34,931.

Nelson Velazquez's RBI triple in the fifth got the Cubs on the board, but it was Christopher Morel's towering 2-run homer to left field in the sixth that truly turned the tide. Morel now has 8 HRs and 23 RBI.

Starting pitcher Adrian Sampson allowed 5 runs (4 earned) and 8 hits in 5⅓ innings, Chris Martin struck out the side in the eighth after yielding a leadoff single, and David Robertson notched his 10th save.

Ian Happ went 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles, Willson Contreras walked 3 times, and Nelson Velazquez had an RBI triple in the fifth to get the Cubs on the board.

Former Cubs pitcher Rich Hill shut the North Siders down for four innings, but he allowed 2 hits, 2 walks and hit a batter in what turned out to be a 3-run fifth.

Morel, who was 7-for-9 the last two games in the No. 9 spot, was back batting leadoff.

"The mental side of being in the major leagues and knowing that everybody's watching video on you (is tough)," manager David Ross said beforehand. "Every coach is trying to break (you) down, especially when you're the hottest hitter at the top of the lineup. They're ... trying to find your holes, find your weaknesses.

"The league will adjust as soon as you show something; you have to adjust back. That's just part of the cat and mouse. ...

"That's what's great about this competition is it's the best in the world and everybody's trying to figure out how to get you to fail. To be able to continue to succeed is hard. That's why you get paid the big bucks."

The Cubs (31-46) have now won six of nine. Boston fell to 43-34.