Boomers beat Florence 2-1

The Schaumburg Boomers kicked off Independence Day weekend in style Friday with a 2-1 win over the Florence Y'Alls.

A pitchers' duel throughout, Aaron Glickstein retired the first 11 batters of the game, logging 5 strikeouts. The Boomers jumped ahead 1-0 in the fifth on a solo homer from Thomas DeBonville, his fifth of the year. DeBonville has homered in back-to-back contests. Chase Dawson notched his 14th triple of the year to open the sixth, scoring on a sacrifice fly from Braxton Davidson, who returned from the injured list.

Glickstein struck out 9 in 5 2/3 innings and allowed just 3 hits. Florence pulled within a run in the eighth, but Jake Joyce was able to slam the door for the save as the Boomers claimed a fourth straight win, three of which have been by a single run. The pitching staff recorded 14 strikeouts with Erik Martinez notching one and Kristian Scott three. Dawson, DeBonville and Clint Hardy all notched 2 hits.