 

Boomers beat Florence 2-1

 
Daily Herald news services
Updated 7/1/2022 10:14 PM

The Schaumburg Boomers kicked off Independence Day weekend in style Friday with a 2-1 win over the Florence Y'Alls.

A pitchers' duel throughout, Aaron Glickstein retired the first 11 batters of the game, logging 5 strikeouts. The Boomers jumped ahead 1-0 in the fifth on a solo homer from Thomas DeBonville, his fifth of the year. DeBonville has homered in back-to-back contests. Chase Dawson notched his 14th triple of the year to open the sixth, scoring on a sacrifice fly from Braxton Davidson, who returned from the injured list.

 

Glickstein struck out 9 in 5 2/3 innings and allowed just 3 hits. Florence pulled within a run in the eighth, but Jake Joyce was able to slam the door for the save as the Boomers claimed a fourth straight win, three of which have been by a single run. The pitching staff recorded 14 strikeouts with Erik Martinez notching one and Kristian Scott three. Dawson, DeBonville and Clint Hardy all notched 2 hits.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 