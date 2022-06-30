Rookie Terry highlights Bulls' summer league roster

The Bulls announced their roster for the Las Vegas summer league. It includes first-round draft pick Dalen Terry, above, new two-way player Justin Lewis and a couple of veterans. Associated Press

The Bulls announced their roster for the 2023 Las Vegas summer league on Thursday.

There were no real surprises, since coach Billy Donovan already said second-year guard Ayo Dosunmu would not play. The Bulls did include a couple of veterans, however.

Marko Simonovic, the team's 2020 second-round pick, is on the roster. So is wing Malcolm Hill, a two-way player from last season. The Bulls made a qualifying offer to keep Hill a restricted free agent, so it looks like there's a good chance the former Illini star will be back for another year as a two-way player.

First-round draft pick Dalen Terry from Arizona is obviously on the roster and will have a chance to be a featured performer. Summer league will also mark the Bulls debut for Marquette's 6-7 wing Justin Lewis, who agreed to a two-way deal shortly after the draft ended.

Shooting guard Ethan Thompson, point guard Perrion Callandret and 6-9 Estonia native Henri Dell played for the Windy City Bulls last season and are on the summer roster. Another familiar name is Javon Libertry-Freeman, a rookie forward from DePaul and the nephew of Flying Illini star Marcus Liberty.

Guard Sindarius Thornwell has played in 160 NBA games for three teams. Six-foot-11 center Makur Maker is the younger brother of former NBA center Thon Maker.

The rest of the roster includes two players who logged a few NBA games last season, 6-1 guard Carlik Jones and 6-2 guard Justin Wright-Foreman; along with 6-11 Australian Akoldah Gak.

Bulls assistant John Bryant will serve as summer head coach. The first of four preliminary games is July 8 against Dallas.

