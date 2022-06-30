 

Rookie Terry highlights Bulls' summer league roster

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • The Bulls announced their roster for the Las Vegas summer league. It includes first-round draft pick Dalen Terry, above, new two-way player Justin Lewis and a couple of veterans.

    The Bulls announced their roster for the Las Vegas summer league. It includes first-round draft pick Dalen Terry, above, new two-way player Justin Lewis and a couple of veterans. Associated Press

 
Mike McGraw
 
 
Updated 6/30/2022 7:18 PM

The Bulls announced their roster for the 2023 Las Vegas summer league on Thursday.

There were no real surprises, since coach Billy Donovan already said second-year guard Ayo Dosunmu would not play. The Bulls did include a couple of veterans, however.

 

Marko Simonovic, the team's 2020 second-round pick, is on the roster. So is wing Malcolm Hill, a two-way player from last season. The Bulls made a qualifying offer to keep Hill a restricted free agent, so it looks like there's a good chance the former Illini star will be back for another year as a two-way player.

First-round draft pick Dalen Terry from Arizona is obviously on the roster and will have a chance to be a featured performer. Summer league will also mark the Bulls debut for Marquette's 6-7 wing Justin Lewis, who agreed to a two-way deal shortly after the draft ended.

Shooting guard Ethan Thompson, point guard Perrion Callandret and 6-9 Estonia native Henri Dell played for the Windy City Bulls last season and are on the summer roster. Another familiar name is Javon Libertry-Freeman, a rookie forward from DePaul and the nephew of Flying Illini star Marcus Liberty.

Guard Sindarius Thornwell has played in 160 NBA games for three teams. Six-foot-11 center Makur Maker is the younger brother of former NBA center Thon Maker.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The rest of the roster includes two players who logged a few NBA games last season, 6-1 guard Carlik Jones and 6-2 guard Justin Wright-Foreman; along with 6-11 Australian Akoldah Gak.

Bulls assistant John Bryant will serve as summer head coach. The first of four preliminary games is July 8 against Dallas.

Twitter: @McGrawDHSports

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Bulls have checkbook open as NBA free-agency begins, LaVine expected to cash in
Related Article
Bulls have checkbook open as NBA free-agency begins, LaVine expected to cash in
 
With NBA free-agency about to begin, Bulls should hit brakes on backup center
Related Article
With NBA free-agency about to begin, Bulls should hit brakes on backup center
 
Vocal Terry ready to bring energy for Bulls
Related Article
Vocal Terry ready to bring energy for Bulls
 
The Bulls want to re-sign LaVine. Will he get a max deal?
Related Article
The Bulls want to re-sign LaVine. Will he get a max deal?
 
Bulls draft Arizona sophomore Dalen Terry with top pick
Related Article
Bulls draft Arizona sophomore Dalen Terry with top pick
 
Rolling Meadows' Christie chosen by Lakers in 2nd round
Related Article
Rolling Meadows' Christie chosen by Lakers in 2nd round
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 