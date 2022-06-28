 

Wolves bring home the hardware to fans at Allstate Arena

  • Chicago Wolves captain Andrew Poturalski holds up the Calder Cup as fans cheer during a championship rally at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont Tuesday.

  • Fans cheer and offer high-fives as Chicago Wolves players move through the concourse to sign autographs during a Calder Cup championship rally at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont Tuesday.

  • Dominic Naters, 7, of Winnetka gets an autograph from his favorite player, Stefan Noesen, during a Chicago Wolves Calder Cup championship rally at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont Tuesday.

  • Chicago Wolves goalie Pyotr Kochetkov tries to get the fans fired up as they celebrate their Calder Cup win during a championship rally at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont Tuesday.

  • Chicago Wolves fans pose with the Calder Cup during a championship rally at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont Tuesday.

The Chicago Wolves brought home the Calder Cup to Allstate Arena Tuesday night.

Fans met with the Wolves players, got autographs and were able to take pictures with the Cup, the Wolves' fifth league championship.

 

After earning the Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy for posting the American Hockey League's best regular season, the Wolves outscored their postseason opponents 76-35 -- a +41 goal differential.

No AHL team had doubled their opponents' output since the 1988 Hershey Bears -- backstopped by Wolves general manager Wendell Young -- went 12-0 and outscored teams 60-28 on their way to the Cup.

For more on the team, visit ChicagoWolves.com.

