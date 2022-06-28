Wolves bring home the hardware to fans at Allstate Arena

The Chicago Wolves brought home the Calder Cup to Allstate Arena Tuesday night.

Fans met with the Wolves players, got autographs and were able to take pictures with the Cup, the Wolves' fifth league championship.

After earning the Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy for posting the American Hockey League's best regular season, the Wolves outscored their postseason opponents 76-35 -- a +41 goal differential.

No AHL team had doubled their opponents' output since the 1988 Hershey Bears -- backstopped by Wolves general manager Wendell Young -- went 12-0 and outscored teams 60-28 on their way to the Cup.

