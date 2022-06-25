Wolves top Springfield for Calder Cup Championship
Updated 6/25/2022 8:51 PM
Springfield, MASS. -- The Chicago Wolves beat the Springfield Thunderbolts 4-0 on Saturday night in Game 5 to win their first AHL Calder Cup championship in 14 years.
The win caps a season where the Carolina Hurricanes affiliate had their best regular season record and ended it on a fitting note by claiming a title.
