 

Wolves top Springfield for Calder Cup Championship

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • Lucas Armstrong/Springfield ThunderbirdsWolves captain Andrew Poturalski tries to shoot a one-timer, but his stick snaps during the first period of the Wolves' 4-0 Game 5 Calder Cup-clinching victory over the Springfield Thunderbirds Saturday night.

  • CJ Smith, right, joins Spencer Smallman (18), Max Lajoie and the rest for a group hug after Lajoie's first-period goal in the Wolves' 4-0 Game 5 Calder Cup-clinching victory over the Springfield Thunderbirds Saturday night.

Daily Herald news services
Updated 6/25/2022 8:51 PM

Springfield, MASS. -- The Chicago Wolves beat the Springfield Thunderbolts 4-0 on Saturday night in Game 5 to win their first AHL Calder Cup championship in 14 years.

The win caps a season where the Carolina Hurricanes affiliate had their best regular season record and ended it on a fitting note by claiming a title.

