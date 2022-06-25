Cubs rally in eighth, but Cards answer for 5-3 win

Chicago Cubs' Rafael Ortega, right, is congratulated by teammate Christopher Morel (5) after hitting a two-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Saturday, June 25, 2022, in St. Louis.

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS -- Ivan Herrera hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the eighth inning for his first career RBI and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Cubs 5-3 Saturday.

Juan Yepez lined a one-out double to the left field wall off Cubs reliever Mark Leiter Jr. (1-2) in the eighth, and pinch-runner Edmundo Sosa advanced to third on a wild pitch before scoring the go-ahead run on Herrera's fly.

Harrison Bader advanced to second on Herrera's out and scored on Tommy Edman's single to right field to extend the lead to 5-3.

Ryan Helsley (3-0) pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings to lower his ERA to 0.31.

Miles Mikolas allowed one run on four hits while matching his season high of nine strikeouts. His 2.06 career ERA in 13 games (11 starts) against the Cubs leads all active pitchers with at least 10 starts.

Adrian Sampson allowed two runs when St. Louis strung together a trio of two-out hits in the first inning, but he gave up just one additional hit in his five innings of work.

Rafael Ortega belted his fourth home run of the season, a two-run shot off Giovanny Gallegos, in the eighth inning to tie it 3-all.

Brendan Donovan had a bloop single down the left field line in that first inning that scored Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado to give St. Louis a 2-0 lead.

Alfonso Rivas drove in Patrick Wisdom on a sacrifice fly to center field in the fifth inning to cut the Cubs deficit to 2-1.

Dylan Carlson stroked an RBI double to right field off Rowan Wick to score Arenado in the sixth inning to expand the Cardinals lead to 3-1.

HOME COOKING

Goldschmidt went 2 for 4 to boost his major league-leading home batting average to .395.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cubs: RHP Marcus Stroman (right shoulder inflammation) threw approximately 40 pitches in a pregame bullpen session. He could throw a live batting practice session when the Cubs return home Tuesday.

Cardinals: LHP Genesis Cabrera was placed on the injured list with no designation. The club recalled RHP Jake Woodford from Triple-A Memphis.

UP NEXT

The Cubs and Cardinals wrap up their three-game series Sunday as RHP Alec Mills (0-1, 8.59 ERA) will make his first start of the season after pitching in five games out of the bullpen. He is 0-2 with a 4.26 ERA in seven career outings against St. Louis. RHP Jack Flaherty (0-0, 7.50 ERA) will make his third start after opening the season on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation.