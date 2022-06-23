Bulls draft Arizona sophomore Dalen Terry with top pick

The Bulls went with an unexpected choice with the No. 18 pick of Thursday's NBA Draft, selecting Arizona sophomore Dalen Terry. Associated Press

The 6-foot-7 forward is sort of a prototypical wing player. He averaged 8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists last season, shooting 36.4% from 3-point range. He was named to the Pac-12 all-defensive team.

Terry's wingspan was measured at 7-1 at the draft combine last month. The Phoenix did not take part in the agility tests at the draft camp.