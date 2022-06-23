Bulls draft Arizona sophomore Dalen Terry with top pick
Updated 6/23/2022 9:03 PM
The Bulls went with an unexpected choice with the No. 18 pick of Thursday's NBA Draft, selecting Arizona sophomore Dalen Terry.
The 6-foot-7 forward is sort of a prototypical wing player. He averaged 8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists last season, shooting 36.4% from 3-point range. He was named to the Pac-12 all-defensive team.
Terry's wingspan was measured at 7-1 at the draft combine last month. The Phoenix did not take part in the agility tests at the draft camp.
