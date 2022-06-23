 

Bulls draft Arizona sophomore Dalen Terry with top pick

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • The Bulls went with an unexpected choice with the No. 18 pick of Thursday's NBA Draft, selecting Arizona sophomore Dalen Terry.

    The Bulls went with an unexpected choice with the No. 18 pick of Thursday's NBA Draft, selecting Arizona sophomore Dalen Terry. Associated Press

 
Mike McGraw
 
 
Updated 6/23/2022 9:03 PM

The Bulls went with an unexpected choice with the No. 18 pick of Thursday's NBA Draft, selecting Arizona sophomore Dalen Terry.

The 6-foot-7 forward is sort of a prototypical wing player. He averaged 8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists last season, shooting 36.4% from 3-point range. He was named to the Pac-12 all-defensive team.

 

Terry's wingspan was measured at 7-1 at the draft combine last month. The Phoenix did not take part in the agility tests at the draft camp.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Bulls will have wide range of possibilities in uncertain NBA draft
Related Article
Bulls will have wide range of possibilities in uncertain NBA draft
 
Bulls' window with DeRozan is limited, so they could be willing to part with draft pick
Related Article
Bulls' window with DeRozan is limited, so they could be willing to part with draft pick
 
Athletic wings should be plentiful when Bulls pick at No. 18
Related Article
Athletic wings should be plentiful when Bulls pick at No. 18
 
Bulls might follow NBA trend by drafting smaller, mobile center
Related Article
Bulls might follow NBA trend by drafting smaller, mobile center
 
Gobert's huge contract, flawed game is poor fit for Bulls
Related Article
Gobert's huge contract, flawed game is poor fit for Bulls
 
LaVine has arthroscopic surgery on left knee
Related Article
LaVine has arthroscopic surgery on left knee
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 