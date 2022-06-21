Dundee-Crown announces this year's Hall of Fame Class

Dundee-Crown High School recently announced this year's Hall of Fame Class. Here's a look at the inductees.

Lee Brown (Class of 1995):

Brown was a two-time Fox Valley All-Conference basketball selection. He helped lead the 1994-95 Chargers to an undefeated 14-0 conference record and also lettered in track and field at Dundee-Crown.

Brown's college career was even more successful as he was the team captain and MVP of the Kishwaukee Community College team in 1995-96 that was the National Junior College Athletic Association national runner-up.

Legendary basketball coach Paul Westhead, at the time head coach at D-1 George Mason in Virginia, recruited Brown and he played there his sophomore through senior years as the only Division I boys basketball player in Dundee-Crown history.

Currently Brown lives in Hampshire and is the head coach of the girls basketball team at Marian Central High School.

Bruce Gerdau (Class of 1973):

Gerdau was a 3-sport athlete with 7 varsity letters -- three in baseball and two each in football and basketball while being a team captain in all three.

Along with Hall of Fame inductees Roger McKenzie and Gary Peters, Gerdau shares most all Dundee career pitching records. He also has the second most hits and third best career batting average. He attended Illinois State University on a baseball scholarship where arm trouble shortened his career.

He is an avid golfer and a retired U.S. Postal carrier currently living in Longs, S.C.

Graper Griffin (Class of 1995):

Griffin was a three-time Fox Valley all-conference choice in basketball. At graduation he was the career leader in scoring in boys basketball for both Dundee-Crown and the entire Fox Valley Conference.

In addition to playing basketball at D-C, Griffin was a three-time letter winner and multi-event record holder in track and field earning team MVP in 1994. In 1995 he was named senior athlete of the year for both the winter and spring seasons.

He went on to play college basketball and was a starter on the Kishwaukee Community College team in 1995-96 that was the NJCAA runner-up. Griffin lives and works in Beloit, Wis.

Karla Kaschub (Class of 1996);

Kaschub earned many honors during her four years as a starter on the girls basketball team. Second only to Hall of Fame inductee Michelle Russell in career scoring, she led the team in scoring every year.

As a member of two regional champions, she was four-time Fox Valley All-Conference. Kaschub continued her basketball career at Judson College and currently works for a management team for an Association of Medical Doctors where she is Director of Membership.

Jermiko "Miko" Villanueva (Class of 2010):

This three-year varsity wrestling letter-winner had a career record of 85-17. Villanueva was the Fox Valley Conference champion at 103 pounds his junior year on his way to finishing third at the state meet. He repeated as FVC champion his senior year and once again taking third at state, this time at 112 pounds.

Villanueva joins Larry Kaifesh and Mike Lukowski as the only D-C wrestlers with multiple state medals.

D-C's 1930 football team:

Eugene de Lacey and Howard Spain, who were both inducted into the Hall's inaugural 2004 class, coached the 1930 Dundee High School football team to a 5-0-2 record. Then known as the Black and Maroon, the team was unscored on the entire season, 141-0, and were co-champions of the Little Seven Conference with Naperville.

Two players from this 1930 team, Frank Anniballi in 2007 and Howard Mitchell in 2009, are Hall of Fame inductees.