Cubs trade Glen Ellyn native Stout to Pirates

Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Eric Stout, a Glen Ellyn native, pitches during his Cubs debut. The Cubs traded Stout to the Pittsburgh Pirates Tuesday. Associated Press

The Cubs traded left-handed pitcher Eric Stout to Pittsburgh for future considerations Tuesday.

The Glen Ellyn native, who attended Wheaton St. Francis High School, was designated for assignment by the Cubs on June 16 after he appeared in two games. In his final Cubs appearance, Stout struck out five of the six batters he faced.

It's been a long climb for Stout, 29, who was a 13th-round pick of Kansas City in 2014 out of Butler. He pitched in three games for the Royals in 2018. He played for the Chicago Dogs in 2020 when the pandemic canceled minor league seasons, joined Miami's Triple A team in 2021, then signed a minor league deal with the Cubs before this season.

Stout is expected to report to the Pirates' Triple A team in Indianapolis.

