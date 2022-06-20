Wolves explode early, even series 1-1

Stefan Noesen, left, and Josh Leivo celebrate after Leivo's power-play goal gave the Wolves a 4-0 lead in the first period on their way to a 6-2 victory in Game 2 of the Calder Cup Finals Monday night at Allstate Arena. Ross Dettman/Chicago Wolves

Sleep has not come easy for Ryan Warsofsky of late.

That's not unusual for someone with an energetic 3-year-old boy and seven-week-old baby girl at home, but throw in the fact that Warsofsky is attempting to lead the Chicago Wolves to an AHL championship and one can see why extra cups of coffee are very much needed.

Like all coaches, Warsofsky wrestles with lineup decisions before every game. Perhaps the most important is who should start in net?

The Wolves have an interesting situation at goalie, with an undrafted 29-year-old in Alex Lyon and a 22-year-old second-round pick of Carolina in Pyotr Kochetkov.

Warsofsky calls Lyon, who has been with the Wolves most of season, "the best goalie in the whole league." Kochetkov, meanwhile, has been playing for almost a year straight and has seen time in the KHL, NHL and AHL.

So how does one toe the line between doing what's best for the team and what's best for the organization in the long run? (The Wolves are the NHL affiliate of Carolina). It's not easy, especially because the Hurricanes' front office wants Kochetkov to get as much experience as possible.

"Lot of communication, a lot of discussion," Warsofsky said before the Wolves defeated Springfield 6-2 in Game 2 of the Calder Cup Finals at Allstate Arena on Monday. "Sometimes we agree, sometimes we disagree, but we usually come up with a conclusion."

Lyon gave up 5 goals in a Game 1 loss, but he was nonetheless outstanding in preventing 3-4 more goals on prime rush chances. Kochetkov (24 saves) got the call in Game 2 and barely needed to break a sweat as the Wolves jumped out to a 4-0 lead after just 10 minutes, 12 seconds.

Richard Panik, Spencer Smallman, Joey Keane and Josh Leivo scored the goals for a fired up Wolves squad that has now evened the best-of-seven series. Panik, who played for the Blackhawks from 2016-18, cleaned up a rebound at 1:41 to open the scoring. Just 30 seconds later Smallman fired a wrist shot that hit the goalie's glove and bounced into the net.

Leivo scored again at 9:15 on the power play to make it 6-2. With that tally, he set a Wolves record for most goals in a postseason with 13.

Game 3 is Wednesday in Springfield.

Kochetkov has played 23 games in the KHL, seven in the NHL (4 in the playoffs) and 19 for the Wolves (4 in the playoffs) this season. He won Game 2 of the Hurricanes' opening-round Stanley Cup series over Boston by making 30 saves in relief of the injured Antti Raanta. The 6-foot Russian also started and lost the next game and appeared in two of Carolina's seven contests against the Rangers, a series won by New York.

"We've got faith in the kid," Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour said after that victory over the Bruins on May 4. "It's not like we're just throwing him in. The guys responded in the way they played in front of him, but he responded in the way he played. There's a lot of faith in that group with our goalie."

In addition to Leivo, Stefan Noesen (4 assists), Andrew Poturalski (goal, 3 assists) and Keane (goal, assist) all had multi-point games for the Wolves on Monday. Noesen had the first 4-assist game in the Calder Cup Finals since 2012.

Panik, who was loaned to the Wolves by the Islanders in March, was unhappy with how the Wolves let a 2-goal lead to slip away Sunday.

"It's not acceptable if you have a lead by 2 goals ... and you just give it up," said Panik, who scored a career-best 22 goals for the Hawks in 2016-17. "I don't know what happened, but I played in the Finals in AHL with Norfolk (in 2012). We had a quote: Get the lead, extend the lead or protect the lead. We just didn't protect it."

They certainly did those things early and often in Game 2. Now we'll see if they can carry the momentum into Game 3 and beyond.