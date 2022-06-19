Wolves drop Game 1 to Springfield in OT

Dads aren't supposed to tax themselves too much on Father's Day.

Ideally, they can be found sitting on a back patio sipping a cold beverage and chomping down on a hot dog or brat while being pampered by their kids.

Four members of the Chicago Wolves had to work Sunday, though, and did their best to get their team a Game 1 victory in the Calder Cup Finals at Allstate Arena.

Unfortunately, the Springfield Thunderbirds spoiled the party by storming back from a 2-goal deficit to claim a 5-4 overtime victory. Springfield scored the game-winner when defenseman Matthew Kessel rifled a shot past Alex Lyon 5:09 into OT.

Game 2 of the best-of-seven series is at Allstate Arena on Monday at 7 p.m.

Richard Panik, Stefan Noesen, Andrew Poturalski and Josh Leivo -- the four Wolves' fathers -- jazzed up the crowd by combining for 2 goals and 4 assists, but it wasn't enough for coach Ryan Warsofky's squad.

Winnetka's Jack Drury -- whose dad played for the Wolves in 2000-01 -- and David Gust also scored for the Wolves. Panik and Gust scored 17 seconds apart midway through the second period to give the Wolves a 3-2 lead.

Noesen's goal, at 29 seconds of the third, made it 4-2. Noesen and Drury both have 8 goals in the postseason.

Springfield (the St. Louis Blues' NHL affiliate) battled back and forced overtime on Brady Lyle's goal with 1:28 remaining.