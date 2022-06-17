 

Cubs haven't ruled out top prospect Davis returning from surgery this season

  • Cubs minor leaguer Brennen Davis had back surgery recently, but might return before the end of the season, president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said Friday.

Mike McGraw
 
 
Updated 6/17/2022 5:47 PM

The Cubs haven't ruled out top prospect Brennen Davis playing again this season, according to president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer.

The outfielder had back surgery recently and last played in a game May 3. The Arizona native is the Cubs' top-rated prospect and No. 14 in all of baseball, according to mlbpipeline.com.

 

"I think the news on what was ailing him was really positive," Hoyer said. "So, yes, it has been frustrating that he hasn't had a chance to be at Iowa playing all year. But there were some moments when we couldn't figure out, 'Why is this 22-year-old having pain in his legs and what's going on?'

"Once they went in and did surgery, the reasoning for that was sort of like an absolute best-case scenario. I take that as a positive."

Davis, 22, started the season in Triple A and there seemed to be a decent chance of being called up at some point this season. He played in just 22 games, though, hitting .195 with 2 home runs. Last summer, he hit 2 home runs and was named MVP of the Futures Game.

"Hopefully we can get him back and playing, whether it's end of the year, getting some at-bats fall and winter," Hoyer said. "Certainly, we don't want the 2022 season to go away without him getting the needed at-bats."

Hoyer worries about the 2020 minor league season getting wiped out and the effect it has on player development. Davis did spent 2020 at the Cubs' alternate site in South Bend.

"I don't think that's the same as playing a full season," Hoyer said. "I don't think it's a surprise then that some of those guys come up to the big leagues and struggle probably more than people expect. They just don't have the number of plate appearances that they normally would, because they took 500 to 600 out of 2020.

"Brennan does have fewer plate appearances than would be ideal. So I think making sure he gets those reps before getting to the big leagues is really important."

@McGrawDHSports

0 Comments
