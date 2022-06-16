Feder: The Score unites Bernstein and Holmes as midday co-hosts

Dan Bernstein and Laurence Holmes will co-host from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays on WSCR 670-AM starting Monday. Courtesy of The Score

Longtime Chicago sports talk hosts Dan Bernstein and Laurence Holmes are teaming up to co-host a new four-hour midday show on WSCR 670-AM, the Audacy sports/talk station announced Thursday.

Starting Monday, "Bernstein and Holmes" will air from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays. As part of the new schedule, the morning show with Mike Mulligan and David Haugh will move into the 9 a.m. hour, airing from 5:30 to 10 a.m.

"Our all-star Chicago lineup improves with Mully and Haugh extending later into the morning and two teammates who have worked together for 20-plus years finally sharing a microphone on a regular basis," Mitch Rosen, operations director and brand manager of The Score, said in a statement. "We couldn't be more excited for this updated lineup."

The realignment was prompted by the move in April of Bernstein's former midday partner, Leila Rahimi, to a full-time sports position at NBC-owned WMAQ-Channel 5. Rahimi will continue to make weekly "Leila Wednesday" appearances on "Bernstein and Holmes."

Bernstein most recently has hosted solo from 9 a.m. to noon, following by Holmes solo from noon to 2 p.m.

"I couldn't be more excited to be a part of this show," Bernstein was quoted as saying. "Laurence and I have worked closely together at The Score going back to our days on Belmont Avenue, and this new partnership promises to bring out the very best of what we do."

Added Holmes: "I've been mostly a solo host for the last 15 years, and now I'm looking forward to working with Dan. We've got a great opportunity to challenge each other and have a lot of fun."

Bernstein, a native of North suburban Deerfield, joined The Score as an anchor and reporter in 1995. He's been a full-time host since he began an 18-year partnership with Terry Boers in 1999. Boers retired in 2017.

Holmes, who's been on the radio since he started a talk show at South suburban Homewood-Flossmoor High School at age 16, joined The Score as part-time producer for the late overnight host Les Grobstein in 1998. He's been hosting the two-hour midday show since 2019.

In the latest Nielsen Audio survey, The Score ranked 26th in middays with a 1.3 percent share and cumulative weekly audience of 181,400.